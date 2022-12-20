The growing pressure on Rugby Foodbank from the impact of the cost-of-living crisis has prompted support for a marked increase in the money it gets from the borough council.

Rugby Foodbank - it has now been operating for more than ten years.

In the current year it has given £2,000 as a contribution to the service but at last week’s full council meeting it was agreed to increase this to £8,000 for 2023-24.

The borough council provides some financial backing to a number of key voluntary organisations and the meeting looked at what its priorities would be for the next financial year.

A report to councillors recommended: “The funding of the Rugby Foodbank be increased to £8,000 for 2023/24 in recognition of the pressures they are currently facing.”