In the current year it has given £2,000 as a contribution to the service but at last week’s full council meeting it was agreed to increase this to £8,000 for 2023-24.
The borough council provides some financial backing to a number of key voluntary organisations and the meeting looked at what its priorities would be for the next financial year.
A report to councillors recommended: “The funding of the Rugby Foodbank be increased to £8,000 for 2023/24 in recognition of the pressures they are currently facing.”
Councillors also backed the recommendations for other aspects of its support, including keeping in place the same level of funding for community associations, reaching funding agreements with Citizens Advice and voluntary organisation WCAVA, plus a reserve of £15,000 to support other projects that may struggle to attract funding from elsewhere.