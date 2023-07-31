Warwickshire County Council’s dash to become fully part of the West Midlands Combined Authority – and then its reverse ferret – has been blasted as an undemocratic plot that Rugby will keep a close eye on.

While strong reactions were heard from Conservative and Lib Dem-controlled districts in the north and south of the patch about the Tory-controlled county’s bid to rush through a deal ahead of WMCA’s Mayoral election next year – there was nothing from Rugby Borough Council.

Leamington and Warwick’s Labour MP Matt Western also spoke out against the plans.

Concerns included whether the county council’s move was a way to reinforce current Mayor Andy Street’s grip on power by attaching a more rural county seen as having a strong Conservative vote – or would help achieve Warwickshire’s previously-held ambition to become a unitary authority and run all of the county’s services.

Labour group leader on Rugby Borough Council, Cllr Michael Moran

Throughout, Rugby’s voice was notable by its absence.

With the debate on hold rather than quashed – and with Rugby Borough Council under no overall control since May – the Advertiser approached the three group leaders to give a Rugby perspective.

As the largest group, the Conservatives’ Cllr Derek Poole (Con, Lawfords and Wolston) is leader of the council.

He told the paper: “As the county council has now recognised, it would not be possible to gather the evidence base required, or deliver a credible consultation, within the timescale which they had originally set out.

Conservative group leader and leader of Rugby Borough Council, Cllr Derek Poole

“While I am always prepared to consider the benefits of joining the West Midlands Combined Authority as a constituent member, I would only do so in a way that takes into consideration all the implications for our residents, partners and businesses.

“It is right that the county council has revised its position to reflect that a meaningful review and consultation will take time and should be undertaken with the full involvement of the affected organisations.”

Labour group leader Cllr Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals and Cawston) was more forthright.

He said: “We’re delighted that the Conservatives operating at country, region and beyond, have failed in their attempt to ram through the West Midlands Combined Authority swallowing up Warwickshire County Council, with profound implications for our council in Rugby Borough.

Liberal Democrat leader on Rugby Borough Council, Cllr Jerry Roodhouse

"It always looked to us like gerrymandering, plotted behind closed doors, out of the sight of democratic control of the people we represent in Rugby.

“Residents of Rugby do not want to be governed by a mayor and his team, dozens of miles away, who don’t understand our specific needs and aspirations.

“It was only Labour locally and regionally that fought against this undemocratic move by an increasingly desperate Conservative Party.

“Here in Rugby, we’re using the mandate that voters gave, to work constructively for our positive vision for a better Rugby - on our town centre’s renewal, in housing and far more.

“We're keeping an eye on future developments regarding WMCA.”

Lib Dem leader Cllr Jerry Roodhouse (Lib Dem, Paddox), who is also county group leader, said: “The decision not to charge ahead is the right thing to do for residents in Warwickshire.

“I said from the outset that this was more about the politics and the details that needed to be discussed.