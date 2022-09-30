Rugby taxi drivers threaten to move their business to neighbouring authorities after row with council

Taxi drivers across Rugby have threatened to move their business to neighbouring authorities after calls for a review of the recently increased licensing fees were dismissed by the borough council’s controlling Conservative group.

A notice of motion at this week’s full council meeting also asked if any licensing requirements could be relaxed or suspended during the current economic climate but this was also refused.

Cllr Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals and Cawston) made the request following the hike in charges that came into effect at the start of August having been approved at July’s full council meeting. It saw the cost of an operator’s licence increase by 114 per cent to £790.

He said: “I have spoken to officers and numerous members of the taxi trade. The whole policy is about cost recovery but there is little or nothing in the papers about what we as a council are doing to reduce our costs or what will happen if, as promised, the four largest taxi companies in town withdraw their vehicles from private licensing in Rugby and instead go elsewhere.

“The vital consultation element of this process has clearly failed. As a democratic duty it needs to be properly considered as part of a further comprehensive review.

“Only a few months ago taxi drivers in this borough were lauded as key worker heroes through the Covid crisis. They do a job that very few have the resilience or patience for.

“Where we are today is a failure of proper consultation and engagement.”

Cllr John Slinger (Lab, New Bilton) said the drivers provided an important service for many people across the borough.

He added: “We need to listen to them and they have been making their case very clearly. To hear councillors opposite [Conservatives] say they are going to ride roughshod over those views is unfortunate to say the least.

"Here is a group of businesspeople who are telling us loud and clear that this Conservative-led council is not listening to their concerns.”

But leader Cllr Seb Lowe (Con, Coton and Boughton) said the taxi licence fees were last reviewed in 2015 and that it was appropriate to ensure costs were recovered, adding that the new fees were consulted on.

He said: “We have to operate on a cost recovery basis otherwise it would be unfair on our taxpayers and a routine increase in fees is entirely normal and to be expected.”

Cllr Moran’s notice of motion failed with the Liberal Democrats voting with the Conservatives against the proposal.

Back in January, members of Rugby Borough Council’s licensing and safety committee voted for taxi fares in town be increased by more than 20 per cent for a two-mile journey. At the time, this made taxi fares in Rugby the most expensive in the Midlands.