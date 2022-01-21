Rugby's Hackney Carriage rates could be increasing for the first time in four years

Taxis wait outside the Clock Tower.

Rugby council's licensing and safety committee will meet next week to discuss increasing the borough's Hackney Carriage rates by up to 21 per cent on some tariffs - the first increase in four years.

These increases would affect only Hackney Carriages because private taxis set their own rates.

In October last year the council held a consultation with Hackney Carriage drivers to find out whether they thought a fare increase was necessary.

30 drivers responded, with all but six saying they believed an increase is needed.

And 12 of those drivers, backed an increase of more than 15 per cent.

Rising fuel costs are among the reasons councillors are considering the increase, with a report stating: "It is important to find a balance between income generated by taxi drivers to cover their day-to-day costs and costs associated with licensing processes as well as setting fares which meet the needs of visitors and residents to the borough."

As of November last year, Rugby's Hackney Carriage fares were the 233rd cheapest out of 359 councils.

Should the proposed increases be put into effect, Rugby will become the 32nd cheapest.

Rugby council has compiled a table to illustrate the proposed increase.

Current Fare Price (2-mile journey)

Tariff 1: £5.80

Tariff 2: £8.70

Tariff 3: £11.60

Proposed Fare Price (2-mile journey)

Tariff 1: £7.00

Tariff 2: £10.35

Tariff 3: £13.80