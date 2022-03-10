Safety fears see footpath moved to edge of Fillongley cricket pitch

Safety concerns have led to a footpath being diverted around the edge of a new cricket field in a North Warwickshire village.

Planning permission was granted some time ago for a new second team pitch for Fillongley Cricket Club and this has meant a public right of way being moved as its original route took it across the playing area.

A report considered by Monday's planning board of North Warwickshire Borough Council explained: “The diversion is mainly required from a safety point of view at times when cricket is being played on the field.

“The diversion is considered to be reasonable in respect of its route in that it is not too long or too complicated such that users would be significantly inconvenienced. It is noteworthy that there has been little in the way of reaction to the initial informal consultation.”

The club is situated in Black Hall Lane on the edge of Fillongley and the revised route, which was approved by councillors, will take walkers around the northern edge of the boundary.

The rerouting of a second public footpath was also approved by members of the planning board due to proposed work at Arc School in Ansley Lane, Ansley.