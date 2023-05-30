Work to bring large empty buildings in Nuneaton and Bedworth back to life could become a reality.

The borough council has unveiled two town centre funding schemes to support businesses on the patch.

It will prioritise backing for them in its corporate plan, Building a Better Borough, with an initial £50,000 to fund the newly-introduced town centres commercial units conversion grant scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will provide money to allow landlords of larger town centre retail and commercial units to create smaller units to increase their affordability to businesses in the borough - with no restriction upon the category of business premises for which an application can be made.

Nuneaton town hall. Photo: Google Street View.

As part of the scheme, grants will be available to all businesses based within Nuneaton and Bedworth town centres for one-off costs up to a maximum of £10,000 per business, which must be matched - and works are required be completed within 12 months of the application.

It is a response to the changes being seen across the country where many national chains have either stopped trading or have pulled out of town centre locations - and it is these chains that have typically occupied the larger, more costly units in the borough.

The council is looking for grant proposals directly from businesses which can be used towards costs incurred for construction and fabrication, provision of utilities, professional fees associated with the development and delivery of the project, including planning fees, consultancy fees and advisory services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At its cabinet meeting last Wednesday, May 24, it was also proposed that £20,000 be set aside for a small grant for businesses scheme.

Council leader Cllr Kris Wilson, who is also portfolio holder for business and regeneration, said: “Town centres continue to face challenging economic times.

“By bringing disused larger units back into use for more smaller and independent businesses will breathe new life into Nuneaton and Bedworth.

“Having more shops will give residents even more of a reason to visit their town centres, support their local economy and protect local jobs.

Advertisement

Advertisement