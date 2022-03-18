Three-year vision for a better Nuneaton and Bedworth on its way

Borough council leader Cllr Kristofer Wilson

Stand by for a better borough for everyone who lives, works or visits the Nuneaton and Bedworth area.

The council’s Cabinet has approved a three-year strategy that sets out its targets under the broad headings ‘Live’, ‘Work’ and ‘Visit’.

The final version follows feedback from organisations and residents after it was originally unveiled in November.

Borough council leader Cllr Kristofer Wilson, pictured, said: “We are very grateful for all the comments we received. These kind of documents are important in setting out the council’s key priorities to guide our future action and to help other organisations understand what we are aiming to do.

“We believe ‘Building a Better Borough’ is a statement of how we want to change our borough and improve the lives of our residents.

"It shows our ambition to help realise the potential of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough and will guide our actions as a council. We invite local people to now get behind this strategy and join us as we aim to work together with others to ‘build a better borough’.”