Cllr Barry Lees. Photo: North Warwickshire BC.

Cllr Lees was elected in 2019 and represented the Hartshill Ward for the Conservatives. He passed away on Saturday, April 16.

Council leader, Cllr David Wright said: “Barry was a true gentleman and cared deeply about Hartshill in particular, and North Warwickshire in general.

"After being elected he very soon became a real asset to the council and as a member of the communities and environment board, and planning board, showed great knowledge and commitment. He will be sadly missed by all. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Cllr Margaret Bell said, “I was delighted when Barry joined me as borough councillor for Hartshill Ward. Barry brought valuable expertise to the borough through his deep understanding of the Hartshill community and his previous role in training HGV drivers.

"He very quickly became involved in ensuring the HGV weight limits were observed and was successful in having a camera installed on the canal bridge.

"He understood the challenges that some of our residents face over housing issues and, through his work, a housing sub-committee was re-established at the borough.

"Most of all, Barry cared passionately about the people who live in our community and went above and beyond all expectation to help and support them. He will be very sadly missed.

“He became a friend as well as a colleague. I was also able to get to know his lovely family and my thoughts are with them at this extremely distressing time.”