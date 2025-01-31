Unitary fast-track call expected on Monday - Warwick District Council considering alternatives

Warwickshire County Council's Shire Hall

The leader of Warwickshire County Council expects to find out on Monday whether plans to create one new unitary council will be fast-tracked.

The current county council is one of 18 applicants for the first wave of merging councils – 16 counties that currently work over two levels of local government and two areas where neighbouring unitaries are looking at coming together.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale) made the political decision to put Warwickshire forward for the quickest timescale when the government asked for expressions of interest.

If accepted, it could see a new county-wide council in charge from April 2027. Those in the next wave would kick in a year later.

Her rationale was that the matter had been considered in Warwickshire for some time, that a case for change had been developed in recent years and that the government would see the area as being “ready to go”.

She argues that going early gives the county the best chance of shaping what the new authority looks like for itself instead of waiting for a model that may be imposed from above, defending her call to postpone May’s elections as necessary despite political opponents accusing her of “dodging” the ballots.

Cllr Seccombe spoke at a special meeting of Warwick District Council on Thursday when many councillors of different political stripes and levels were pondering when a decision from the government may arrive.

“As yet, I can confirm I know nothing more or any more than you do,” said Cllr Seccombe.

“We do not have a response back from government and the latest is that we might be looking at Monday as deadline day for an announcement, but these things can change so don’t hold your breath yet.”

Expressions of interest have come forward from Derbyshire, Devon, East Sussex, West Sussex, Essex, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Surrey, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Thurrock and Isle of Wight.

Being accepted as part of the first tranche does not rubber stamp any deal with alternatives likely to be explored and put forward to government by various councils, particularly Warwickshire's districts and boroughs, irrespective of the anticipated timescale.

Following more than three hours of debate on Thursday, Warwick District Council voted in favour of a motion to spend up to £25,000 and work alongside Stratford-on-Avon District Council to look into different options.

They include joining the West Midlands Combined Authority as full members, joining a new strategic authority with Coventry and Solihull councils, branching out to join a much bigger strategic authority stretching down the M40 as far as Buckinghamshire or heading west to potentially link up with Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Herefordshire.

An extra option was added to cater for any other strategic bodies that might emerge but it concluded: "This council notes that whatever we do to progress these proposals, all of them have serious challenges, other councils will have different views and the final decision rests with government."

It was voted through by all bar two district councillors present, splitting the Conservative group.

Councillor Jan Matecki (Con, Budbrooke), who serves on Cllr Seccombe's cabinet at Warwickshire County Council, and Councillor Peter Phillips (Con, Budbrooke) voted against.