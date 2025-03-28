Warwick District Council considers quitting social media site X

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discussions are taking place over whether Warwick District Council should become the latest local authority to distance itself from social media platform X.

Councillor Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St John’s) revealed in a recent council meeting that the matter had been raised with portfolio holder for people and organisational development Councillor Jessica Melrose (Lab, Leamington Clarendon) and communications professionals employed by the district.

Since then, a majority vote saw Rugby Borough Council pass a motion to end its association with Elon Musk’s platform with its account subsequently deleted.

Directing a query to Cllr Melrose, Cllr Dickson said: “We had a meeting with Councillor (Phil) Kohler and the head of communications about Warwick District Council’s continued use of X, formerly known as Twitter.

Leamington Town Hall, where Warwick District Council meets.

“The outcome was that it would be kept under monthly review. It was made clear in that meeting that Solihull Council has withdrawn from use of X and Rugby Borough Council has also passed a motion withdrawing from use.”

Liberal Democrats instigated Rugby’s move with Councillor Isabelle McKenzie (Rokeby & Overslade) arguing her council should not “align anymore with someone who does Nazi salutes”, gaining support from the controlling Labour group to win a vote despite Conservative opposition.

“There comes a point where you ask who you wish to align with,” said Cllr McKenzie.

Cllr Melrose, who serves as part of the Green-Labour coalition in control of Warwick district, told Cllr Dickson she would take into consideration the most recent developments, adding: “It is going to be an ongoing conversation, I’m sure.”

Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council’s X site remains live but unused since January.

In February, Lib Dem councillor James Bradley raised questions about the morality of using the platform.

Cabinet member Councillor Bob Sleigh OBE (Con, Bickenhill) confirmed Solihull had taken the decision to freeze its use “for the time being” as part of periodic reviews of social channels where output is considered in relation to "how effective it is to communicate council messages”.

“We will keep this under review,” he added.

A number of councils and organisations including Renfrewshire Council, Devon County Council and North Somerset Council have stopped using X.