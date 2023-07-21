Warwickshire County Council: District leader suspects "hidden agenda" within West Midlands Combined Authority plans

Councillor David Wright (Con, Fillongley), leader of North Warwickshire Borough Council, this week delivered a withering assessment of the county's consideration of whether to become constituent members of the combined authority, something that would entail coming under the remit of the directly-elected West Midlands mayor.

Meetings over Warwickshire County Council joining the West Midlands Combined Authority as full members have left a district council leader suspecting a “hidden agenda”.

Councillor David Wright (Con, Fillongley), leader of North Warwickshire Borough Council, this week delivered a withering assessment of the county's consideration of whether to become constituent members, something that would entail coming under the remit of the directly-elected West Midlands mayor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Conservative and Labour councillors on the executive board unanimously voted to oppose the timescale being put foward by the county, back Cllr Wright to "convey the council's very serious concerns" and oppose any measures that "would or could" abolish the borough council.

Warwickshire County Council's Shire Hall headquarters. Photo by Mike Baker.

Like many county councillors, Cllr Wright highlighted reservations over timescales.

The county plans to assess what it would all mean and conduct a public consultation ahead of taking a decision whether to apply in October, the latest it could happen if Warwickshire residents are to participate in the mayoral elections in May 2024.

“This consideration includes issues of funding and devolving matters from central government but it also raises issues over our sense of place and residents’ links with locally-elected representatives,” said Cllr Wright.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will consider the case being developed by the county council very closely as there are a number of very concerning elements.

“The process and timescales for this decision are seriously flawed, unworkable and actually disrespectful to residents, their elected representatives and the process as a whole.

“It is driven by a desire to complete this by May next year, there is no other reason a business case would be drafted this quickly and consulted on over such a small period of time and during a summer holiday period.

“The risk of missing things and not giving due consideration to important matters increases when processes are rushed and can lead stakeholders to believe that some minds are already made up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He made clear his opposition to “any process that would see the status of this council being reviewed”, insisting “Warwickshire is too large and too diverse for one council”, later advocating continued solidarity across the political divide.

“This is not political,” said Cllr Wright.

“I have spoken to the leader of the Labour group and the independents to say where we are and I think we are all singing from the same hymn sheet.

“We are here to deliver what is best for the residents of North Warwickshire regardless of politics and that is a good thing. We have seen before that when we work together, we get on and do good things and this is a prime example.

“This is a massive issue. I am sure we will persuade the county and various tiers of government to either slow down or stop.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Labour leader Councillor Jodie Gosling (Arley & Whitacre) argued it was “almost ridiculous to ask us to consider looking at the benefits of the system without knowing the cost or the details”.

“It definitely cannot be called oven ready and to rush through anything this significant in this timescale is irresponsible,” she added.

Councillor Margaret Bell (Con, Hartshill), who is also a member of the cabinet at Warwickshire County Council, pointed out that amendments had been made to the county’s recommendation to try to allay some of the fears emerging from districts, including reference to Warwickshire being a two-tier authority – where council services are delivered across two levels of local government.

All seven current members of the West Midlands Combined Authority do all of the work not covered by the mayor’s remit as unitary authorities – as one council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Wright said: “The discussions and meetings I have been in, you certainly get the feel that there is a hidden agenda – that being the unitary debate rearing its head again.

“The report that went to the county council’s cabinet was interesting to say the least. I have never seen a report setting out pros and cons where the pros and cons are exactly the same.”

Councillor Mark Simpson (Con, Fillongley) congratulated his colleagues on taking a “level-headed approach” to the discussion, adding: “I have found it extremely difficult to do that.