Warwickshire County Council sets aside extra £16 million for delayed A46 'bridge to nowhere' near Kenilworth

Shire Hall, Warwickshire County Council's HQ

Warwickshire County Council has set aside an extra £16 million to cover cost overruns related to a bridge over the A46 near Kenilworth – more than double its initial contribution.

The eye-watering figure was revealed at a meeting of the county’s cabinet – the Conservative panel of councillors in charge of major service areas – on Tuesday by deputy leader Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston), the politician who oversees the council's finances.

It shed much-anticipated light on how much the authority needs to find to cover the shortfall of a project that was announced in December 2020 and due for completion in the summer of 2022, meaning it has been overdue for longer than the whole job was meant to take in the first place.

The venture, costed at £38 million at the time, was championed as a way to alleviate congestion and improve road safety but there remains a disconnected bridge towering over the arterial route at Stoneleigh Junction. Locals have dubbed it the 'bridge to nowhere'.

The county council’s contribution was meant to be £12.118 million with the rest coming from a growth deal grant (£19.6 million) and the West Midlands Combined Authority (£6.6 million) but the highways authority took responsibility for any budget overruns.

It was estimated that an extra £4.6 million would be required when the publicly-available numbers were last updated in September 2024 with this latest revelation more than trebling that – and it may not be the final sum.

Councillor Sarah Boad (Lib Dem, Leamington North) asked Cllr Butlin when more would be known on the added costs.

“As you know we have put an extra £16-point-something million into that project because we needed a design alteration,” replied Cllr Butlin.

“Whether or not we need any more money above and beyond that, we don’t know at this moment in time because it is still in negotiation with the contractors.”

A dispute with contractors Colas, including but not restricted to the availability of the right materials to form the approach embankments to the new bridge, have been cited as the main problems.

Updates last published to the council’s website in November 2024 acknowledged that the further delays “will impact the scheme costs” which are “subject to ongoing negotiations”.

It added that the extra costs are “not fully ascertained at this time” with the two parties having “different views on liabilities” which would “take time to resolve” but it was also said that “we are both committed to completing the scheme”.

This week’s council papers tracking spending on such projects simply read: “The team working on the A46 Stoneleigh scheme are currently exploring various options, in line with issues reported to cabinet and council at recent meetings.”