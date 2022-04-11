Caddies are being distributed as Stratford district prepares to join forces with Warwick district for its waste collection contract

Food caddies for the new 123+ waste collection service will start to be delivered next week, in preparation for the start of the new service on August 1 which will see Stratford and Warwick districts operating under a joint contract.

From Tuesday, April 19, two food caddies will be delivered to some 62,000 households, together with an information booklet explaining how the new waste collection service works.There will be a small, 7 litre caddy and a larger 23 litre external food waste bin. The small caddy is designed to be kept in the kitchen for collecting food waste, which can then be transferred into the external food waste bin for collection.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The external bin has a lockable lid to contain any smells and prevent vermin getting in. Its contents will be collected every week which will also help to prevent smells.Under the current service in Stratford, food waste can be put in the garden waste bin, which is offered on a subscription service. The new arrangements will see the food waste taken to a different facility for recycling.

Cllr Ian Shenton, climate change portfolio holder, said: “Although the new food caddies are being rolled out this week, please be patient as residents won’t be receiving them all at the same time. Delivery to all households is expected to be over a four-week period.

“The new food waste recycling service will make it easy for people to recycle their food waste every week. This will help remove any smelly waste from refuse bins and leaving more space for other rubbish. I know this is a change from the current service and habits, but I am sure that residents will adapt positively to this part of the new service.

“It will also help people realise how much food they waste each week and hopefully act as a prompt to reduce avoidable food waste, such as making the most of leftovers, planning meals and creating shopping lists and storing food correctly.”

Homes that already have food caddies can continue to use them. There is not an option to opt out of receiving the new food caddies, but people who don’t need the second ones can return them to the district council offices in Stratford.

Cllr Shenton added: “From August, we will no longer be collecting food and garden waste together. It is much cheaper to compost garden waste if it is separated from cooked and raw food waste. Food waste has to be treated at much higher temperatures to kill any pathogens that could spread infections on farms.”The new service includes:

1. The new food waste collection every week

2. A recycling collection, every two weeks using the existing wheeled bin for paper, card, food and drink cans, glass bottles and jars, aerosols, food and drink cartons, plastic bottles, plastic pots, tubs and trays.

3. Your refuse bin collection is changing from every two weeks to every three weeks.

+ The garden waste collection service every two weeks for those who subscribe.