'We fear Rugby could be forgotten': Councillors raise concerns over proposed overhaul of Warwickshire’s council structures

Rugby Town Hall.

Fears Rugby could be “forgotten” or even resemble “the old Russian empire” were raised as councillors thrashed out plans for a major overhaul of Warwickshire’s council structures.

Warwickshire County Council has expressed an interest in forming a unitary authority – one big council covering all services currently delivered across two tiers of local government – from April 2027.

It would lead to the abolition of the current county set-up and all five of Warwickshire’s district and borough councils, including Rugby Borough Council.

The political decision to ask the government to be considered was taken by county leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe (Con, Stour & the Vale) last week, one that was witnessed by more than 20 councillors and members of the public who gathered for the meeting held in public.

The other four districts and boroughs, each led by different political parties, have publicly objected to the pace of the changes and the prospect of not holding county council elections as planned in May this year but Labour-led Rugby did not join them.

Borough councillor Isabelle McKenzie (Lib Dem, Rokeby and Overslade) was among those to address Cllr Seccombe on Friday. Her party works with a minority Labour administration in Rugby to get decisions through but she has concerns.

“In Rugby, we feel a bit forgotten in Warwickshire – we are neither north Warwickshire nor south Warwickshire, we’re east Warwickshire,” she said.

“We would, I think, end up being more forgotten unless something is done within this unitary structure. We have no town council in Rugby and would lose some of that significant representation that the borough council gives us.

“There are a lot of challenges in our borough, including a big programme of town centre regeneration. I am concerned that the money we have put away to do that is going to get swallowed by care and SEND (special educational needs and disabilities).

“Not only would that leave us with less of a voice but also less of the money that we have put together in Rugby for Rugby.”

She also referred to a mixed bag when it comes to parish councils and their capacity to represent areas, highlighting that there are “excellent examples but that is not replicated everywhere”.

Cllr Seccombe acknowledged high-demand county services such as education and social care had become “enormously expensive” and were “outstripping pace by quite a long way”, saying that in itself was a reason to move quickly.

“Every year that we delay making a decision that is inevitable means we are squeezing the universal services that every one of us values,” she said.

“I don’t see the finances improving.”

She added that capital money for the regeneration programme “wouldn’t be transferred" to the revenue pots that fund services.

Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Paddox/Eastlands) leads the Liberal Democrat groups at the county and borough councils.

He struck a collaborative tone, accepting that the changes are set to happen across England and Wales with or without the blessing of individual councils, but added: “I think there needs to be some form of reassurance that there won’t be a big raid on the reserves of district and borough councils to pay £18-20 million to transform this place into a unitary.

“I recognise we talk about Warwickshire County Council because it is seen as the big bad wolf but all of the councils will disappear in this scenario."

He assured Cllr Seccombe that the Lib Dems would "roll up our sleeves and get stuck in" to help "get the best deal for all of the residents" but warned: “You know some of my colleagues, you will be hearing those voices loud and clear.”

Councillor Barbara Brown (New Bilton & Overslade) serves on both authorities too. She commented on how the national push towards unitaries came “in a speedier way than we thought” but advocated moving quickly.

“My fear is a delay will give people the opportunity, not to deliberately scupper things but to entrench in their smaller councils, particularly in parishes,” she said.

“In urban wards, we do not have parish councils and we don’t have a town council. The fear among some residents is that it will start to look a bit like the old Russian empire, loads of little pockets of decision making and a really complex, cumbersome structure to get it all into the centre.

“Work to prevent that needs to start now, definitely, and it is how that happens and what it looks like that concerns me the most.”

Cllr Seccombe said there had been a “slight misrepresentation” that she had not engaged so far.

“It would be my intention without being asked that all groups should be engaged in this. It is the future of Warwickshire residents that we are talking about. That is the priority,” she said.

Referring to districts and boroughs opposed to the move, she added: “If they could just see beyond the horizon, to be a part of shaping the future, I would welcome that. They absolutely need to be because we don’t have all the answers.”

Staging her belief that town and parish councils would form where there were gaps, she said: “It strikes me as screamingly obvious that Rugby would be one – Nuneaton, Bedworth, I don’t know all of the other answers, let’s see what people come forward with but that should be part of it.”

The deputy leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council Councillor George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South) questioned whether various aspects had been considered, expressing concern at a lack of “meaningful consultation with other councils”.