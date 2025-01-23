Why Rugby Borough Council leader didn't join other districts and boroughs in railing against unitary plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of Rugby Borough Council has revealed why he did not join counterparts across Warwickshire in railing against plans to create a single new unitary authority.

Warwickshire County Council has applied to the government to be among the first to abolish all current county, district and borough councils to form a single county-wide authority to deliver all services that are currently split across two levels of local government.

The new Labour government is pressing ahead with such plans across England and Wales but the leaders of Warwickshire's other four areas – Warwick District, Stratford-on-Avon District, Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough and North Warwickshire Borough – penned a joint letter urging county leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale) to slow down.

Cllr Seccombe took the political decision to ask to be included in the first tranche, which would see the new authority take full control from April 2027, requesting the postponement of May’s county elections to smooth the path.

Rugby Borough leader Councillor Michael Moran

The four leaders – one Conservative, one Labour, one Liberal Democrat and one from the Green Party – argued everything was happening too fast and that it would be anti-democratic to delay ballots but Rugby Borough leader Councillor Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals & Cawston) was the outlier.

Asked why, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I didn’t think it was appropriate at this time to object to something that I agree with the principle of.

“I believe local councils can be more efficient. As yet, we have not seen the detail and I am ready to get into that detail.

“There is also a misconception that this is a takeover by Warwickshire County Council. That is not correct.

"We would start from a level playing field with an objective to make services more efficient and more relevant to residents and the whole thing more streamlined and better value for money with better service outcomes.

“I look forward to engaging imminently if Warwickshire is in the first wave, which we will find out in a couple of weeks.”

Many have been taken aback by the pace of this and other new government initiatives but Cllr Moran argued that “nothing happens quickly in local government” as things stand.

“It has to start at some point in order for people to get their heads together and work collectively – the sooner it starts, the better for everybody,” he said.

“I have a responsibility not only to get the best outcome for residents but also for the hundreds of staff who work here (Rugby Borough Council) – they want clarity and an understanding of what is happening with their livelihoods.

“The level of structural change required is significant. We want to transform Rugby and make it a better place to live, as part of that I have to work with highways authorities before I can do anything. The education and health of our neighbours is key to those outcomes, none of that is under one roof and that is not a sensible state of affairs.

“It has to sort itself out and it is the will of the government that it will be sorted out. We have to watch and stay focused on what is best for Rugby.”

He said that elections were a matter for Warwickshire County Council to sort out with the government but did highlight the advantages of waiting to elect into a new authority.

In making her decision to apply, Cllr Seccombe cited the cost of running a second round of elections for the new authority in May 2026 and the advantage of having experienced councillors overseeing the transition – opponents have noted that most of them would be from her party if things stay as they are.

“Whether or not it is possible to have elections in the context of that kind of structural reorganisation, I don’t know,” said Cllr Moran, whose Labour group formed a minoroty administration in Rugby, taking over from the Tories in May 2024.

“I would need convincing that you could have that level of change (at the same time), otherwise you get things going seven months later. By the time everyone has got round the table, it is the end of the year and you have wasted a year.”