Councillor in charge of No Mow May confident it won’t saddle Warwick District Council with cost burden

The councillor in charge of No Mow May is confident it won’t saddle Warwick District Council with a cost burden despite a reported £29,000 overspend.

The national initiative where councils do not cut grassed areas in order to encourage the growth of plants, wildflowers and better habitats for insects has proved problematic for the district over the first two years of its implementation.

Starting in 2023, grass cutting was suspended in all areas of Warwick district except cemeteries, sports pitches, premier parks and grass paths.

That resulted in a backlash over the suitability of areas, highway safety and delays to cutting once June came around.

Photos from last year's Now Mow May scheme. Photos supplied by Warwick District Council

Plans were tweaked for 2024 on the back of a manager involved in the service admitting that efforts were “probably too ambitious”, and while there were improvements, there were still delays after the month without trimming.

The extra growth proved particularly problematic in the first year and discussion around the grass cutting service being £29,000 over budget at the end of quarter two of this financial year – September 2024 – was picked up at this month’s meeting of the district’s cabinet, the panel of Green and Labour councillors in charge of major service areas.

It was questioned by Councillor Andrew Milton (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St John’s), chair of the overview and scrutiny panel that oversees the effectiveness of the council’s work.

“In the report it said (the overspend) related to events but when we asked pre-scrutiny questions it was said that it actually relates to No Mow May,” he said.

“That caused some puzzlement for the committee because we had always been assured that No Mow May doesn’t actually create any additional costs, or even cost savings for the council, so we have asked officers to clarify that.”

Portfolio holder for neighbourhood Councillor Will Roberts (Green, Leamington Willes) said the extra money related to the need to hire flail machinery to cut the longer grass but that the cost surge would balance out over the course of the financial year.

“While we do see that spike from that hire for quarter two, it is something that is managed within the grounds maintenance budget and by the end of the year that will balance,” he said.