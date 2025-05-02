County council election live: Rugby results are now coming in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2025 Warwickshire County Council election votes have now been counted.

Various political parties have put up candidates, alongside independents in some areas, to represent the 57 county council wards across Warwickshire – with ten wards in the Rugby area.

The candidate with the most votes – they could get in by one vote, they might win by 1,000 – will then represent your patch when Warwickshire County Council takes policy decisions over the next few years.

They will also be your port of call in relation to county council services, and perhaps other services too.

Warwickshire County Council elections were held on May 1.

We will announce the results as they arrive. RESULTS:

Admirals and Cawston – awaiting result

Benn Division – Labour hold the seat

BENTON, Shane - Reform UK - 471

FEENEY, Sarah Yvonne Elizabeth - Labour - 842 elected

JOHNSON, Christopher - Conservative - 272

MORAN, James Robert - Liberal Democrats - 136

STEVENSON, Becca - Green Party - 259

Bilton and Hillside – Liberal Democrats gain

Brownsover and Coton Park – Labour gain

BLACKBURN, Edward John – Liberal Democrats- 265

KARADIAR, Senthil – Labour 816 elected

PULLIN, Jamie – Reform UK – 724

RABIN, Wayne David John – Conservative – 715

Dunsmore and Leam Valley – awaiting result

Earl Craven – Reform gain

BAINBRIDGE, Nicky – Liberal Democrats – 185

CALEYACHETTY, Rishi – Labour – 563

KEDWARD, Devenne Taylor – Conservative – 915

NASH, Pete – Green Party – 225

SONKO, Anne-Marie – Reform UK – 960 elected

Eastlands – Lib Dem hold

BEGGS, Bob – Green Party – 148

BURNS, Philip John – Labour – 281

DOWNES, Sarah Catherine – Conservative – 274

HOLDEN, Francis – Reform UK – 697

ROODHOUSE, Jerry – Liberal Democrats – 1,293

Fosse – awaiting result

Hillmorton – Conservative hold

DAHMASH, Yousef – Conservative – 1,257 elected

KEELEY, Gareth – Reform UK – 834

LIVESEY, Alison Ann – Labour – 580

MORGAN, Lloyd – National Housing Party – 33

THOMAS, Mark – Liberal Democrats – 424

New Bilton and Overslade – Reform gain

BROWN, Barbara – Labour – 573

DOWNES, JP – Conservative – 286

EDWARDS, Samuel Greig – Liberal Democrats – 327

GLOVER, Dan – Reform UK – 641 elected

MAWBY, Christopher Andrew – Green Party – 172