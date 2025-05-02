County council election live: Rugby results are now coming in

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The 2025 Warwickshire County Council election votes have now been counted.

Various political parties have put up candidates, alongside independents in some areas, to represent the 57 county council wards across Warwickshire – with ten wards in the Rugby area.

The candidate with the most votes – they could get in by one vote, they might win by 1,000 – will then represent your patch when Warwickshire County Council takes policy decisions over the next few years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will also be your port of call in relation to county council services, and perhaps other services too.

Warwickshire County Council elections were held on May 1.Warwickshire County Council elections were held on May 1.
Warwickshire County Council elections were held on May 1.

We will announce the results as they arrive. RESULTS:

Admirals and Cawston – awaiting result

Benn Division – Labour hold the seat

  • BENTON, Shane - Reform UK - 471
  • FEENEY, Sarah Yvonne Elizabeth - Labour - 842 elected
  • JOHNSON, Christopher - Conservative - 272
  • MORAN, James Robert - Liberal Democrats - 136
  • STEVENSON, Becca - Green Party - 259

Bilton and Hillside – Liberal Democrats gain

Brownsover and Coton Park – Labour gain

  • BLACKBURN, Edward John – Liberal Democrats- 265
  • KARADIAR, Senthil – Labour 816 elected
  • PULLIN, Jamie – Reform UK – 724
  • RABIN, Wayne David John – Conservative – 715

Dunsmore and Leam Valley – awaiting result

Earl Craven – Reform gain

  • BAINBRIDGE, Nicky – Liberal Democrats – 185
  • CALEYACHETTY, Rishi – Labour – 563
  • KEDWARD, Devenne Taylor – Conservative – 915
  • NASH, Pete – Green Party – 225
  • SONKO, Anne-Marie – Reform UK – 960 elected

Eastlands – Lib Dem hold

  • BEGGS, Bob – Green Party – 148
  • BURNS, Philip John – Labour – 281
  • DOWNES, Sarah Catherine – Conservative – 274
  • HOLDEN, Francis – Reform UK – 697
  • ROODHOUSE, Jerry – Liberal Democrats – 1,293

Fosse – awaiting result

Hillmorton – Conservative hold

  • DAHMASH, Yousef – Conservative – 1,257 elected
  • KEELEY, Gareth – Reform UK – 834
  • LIVESEY, Alison Ann – Labour – 580
  • MORGAN, Lloyd – National Housing Party – 33
  • THOMAS, Mark – Liberal Democrats – 424

New Bilton and Overslade – Reform gain

  • BROWN, Barbara – Labour – 573
  • DOWNES, JP – Conservative – 286
  • EDWARDS, Samuel Greig – Liberal Democrats – 327
  • GLOVER, Dan – Reform UK – 641 elected
  • MAWBY, Christopher Andrew – Green Party – 172
Related topics:Warwickshire County CouncilWarwickshireRugbyLabourLiberal Democrats
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice