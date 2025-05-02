County council election live: Rugby results are now coming in
The 2025 Warwickshire County Council election votes have now been counted.
Various political parties have put up candidates, alongside independents in some areas, to represent the 57 county council wards across Warwickshire – with ten wards in the Rugby area.
The candidate with the most votes – they could get in by one vote, they might win by 1,000 – will then represent your patch when Warwickshire County Council takes policy decisions over the next few years.
They will also be your port of call in relation to county council services, and perhaps other services too.
We will announce the results as they arrive. RESULTS:
Admirals and Cawston – awaiting result
Benn Division – Labour hold the seat
- BENTON, Shane - Reform UK - 471
- FEENEY, Sarah Yvonne Elizabeth - Labour - 842 elected
- JOHNSON, Christopher - Conservative - 272
- MORAN, James Robert - Liberal Democrats - 136
- STEVENSON, Becca - Green Party - 259
Bilton and Hillside – Liberal Democrats gain
Brownsover and Coton Park – Labour gain
- BLACKBURN, Edward John – Liberal Democrats- 265
- KARADIAR, Senthil – Labour 816 elected
- PULLIN, Jamie – Reform UK – 724
- RABIN, Wayne David John – Conservative – 715
Dunsmore and Leam Valley – awaiting result
Earl Craven – Reform gain
- BAINBRIDGE, Nicky – Liberal Democrats – 185
- CALEYACHETTY, Rishi – Labour – 563
- KEDWARD, Devenne Taylor – Conservative – 915
- NASH, Pete – Green Party – 225
- SONKO, Anne-Marie – Reform UK – 960 elected
Eastlands – Lib Dem hold
- BEGGS, Bob – Green Party – 148
- BURNS, Philip John – Labour – 281
- DOWNES, Sarah Catherine – Conservative – 274
- HOLDEN, Francis – Reform UK – 697
- ROODHOUSE, Jerry – Liberal Democrats – 1,293
Fosse – awaiting result
Hillmorton – Conservative hold
- DAHMASH, Yousef – Conservative – 1,257 elected
- KEELEY, Gareth – Reform UK – 834
- LIVESEY, Alison Ann – Labour – 580
- MORGAN, Lloyd – National Housing Party – 33
- THOMAS, Mark – Liberal Democrats – 424
New Bilton and Overslade – Reform gain
- BROWN, Barbara – Labour – 573
- DOWNES, JP – Conservative – 286
- EDWARDS, Samuel Greig – Liberal Democrats – 327
- GLOVER, Dan – Reform UK – 641 elected
- MAWBY, Christopher Andrew – Green Party – 172