County council election live: Rugby results are now in
Various political parties have put up candidates, alongside independents in some areas, to represent the 57 county council wards across Warwickshire – with ten wards in the Rugby area.
The candidate with the most votes – they could get in by one vote, they might win by 1,000 – will then represent your patch when Warwickshire County Council takes policy decisions over the next few years.
They will also be your port of call in relation to county council services, and perhaps other services too.
So far, Reform UK are gainig seats across the county.
We will announce the local Rugby results as they arrive – and later on, we will publish a full breakdown of what the results mean for the county and for Rugby. RESULTS:
Admirals and Cawston – Conservative hold
BIRCH, John – Reform UK - 828
CHASE, Lee Martin – Liberal Democrats – 242
GREEN, Frank- Green Party – 207
PAVIS, Alan Frederick- Labour – 727
RICHARDS, Dean – Conservative – 1,113 elected
Benn Division – Labour hold the seat
- BENTON, Shane - Reform UK - 471
- FEENEY, Sarah Yvonne Elizabeth - Labour - 842 elected
- JOHNSON, Christopher - Conservative - 272
- MORAN, James Robert - Liberal Democrats - 136
- STEVENSON, Becca - Green Party - 259
Bilton and Hillside – Liberal Democrats gain
- BUCKINGHAM, David – Labour – 327
- BURGESS, Gareth – Reform UK – 764
- HOWLING, Michael Phillip – Conservative – 905
- PIMM, Stephen Warwick – Liberal Democrats – 1,183 elected
Brownsover and Coton Park – Labour gain
- BLACKBURN, Edward John – Liberal Democrats- 265
- KARADIAR, Senthil – Labour 816 elected
- PULLIN, Jamie – Reform UK – 724
- RABIN, Wayne David John – Conservative – 715
Dunsmore and Leam Valley – Conservative hold
- FORD, Helen Rebecca – Green Party – 213
- JONES, Ian – Reform UK – 1,034
- JONES, Nicola Jane – Labour – 246
- KEELING, Dale – Conservative – 1,177 elected
- McKENZIE, Isabelle Anne – Liberal Democrats – 997
Earl Craven – Reform gain
- BAINBRIDGE, Nicky – Liberal Democrats – 185
- CALEYACHETTY, Rishi – Labour – 563
- KEDWARD, Devenne Taylor – Conservative – 915
- NASH, Pete – Green Party – 225
- SONKO, Anne-Marie – Reform UK – 960 elected
Eastlands – Lib Dem hold
- BEGGS, Bob – Green Party – 148
- BURNS, Philip John – Labour – 281
- DOWNES, Sarah Catherine – Conservative – 274
- HOLDEN, Francis – Reform UK – 697
- ROODHOUSE, Jerry – Liberal Democrats – 1,293
Fosse – Conservative hold
- EDWARDS, Victoria Saxby – Liberal Democrats – 215
- FREEMAN, Tony – Labour – 451
- MORRIS, Paignton – Reform UK – 1,132
- PICKUP, Maralyn Janet – Green Party – 224
- WARWICK, Adrian David – Conservative – 1,794 elected
Hillmorton – Conservative hold
- DAHMASH, Yousef – Conservative – 1,257 elected
- KEELEY, Gareth – Reform UK – 834
- LIVESEY, Alison Ann – Labour – 580
- MORGAN, Lloyd – National Housing Party – 33
- THOMAS, Mark – Liberal Democrats – 424
New Bilton and Overslade – Reform gain
- BROWN, Barbara – Labour – 573
- DOWNES, JP – Conservative – 286
- EDWARDS, Samuel Greig – Liberal Democrats – 327
- GLOVER, Dan – Reform UK – 641 elected
- MAWBY, Christopher Andrew – Green Party – 172