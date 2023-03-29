For the first time, voters will need to show a photo ID to receive their ballot paper at the local elections on 4 May. Those without an accepted type of ID can apply online for a Voter Authority Certificate. Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has criticised the Government for introducing the need for the IDs but is urging those who want to vote and do need one to apply before it is too late.

Time is fast running out for Warwick district residents to apply for a free voter ID ahead of the local elections in May.

The deadline is 5pm on Tuesday April 25.

For the first time, voters will need to show a photo ID to receive their ballot paper at the local elections on 4 May.

Those without an accepted type of ID can apply online for a Voter Authority Certificate, at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by applying for and submitting a paper form to the Warwick District Council Electoral Services Team by email at [email protected]

Applicants must be registered to vote and will need to provide their date of birth, National Insurance number and a photograph.

Those who already have an accepted form of ID already do not need to apply.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA driver’s licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Chris Elliott, returning officer for Warwick District, said: “As the deadline to apply for free ID looms, it is important that Warwick District residents make sure they’re election ready and don’t miss the opportunity to vote.

"If you need help applying for free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team on 01926 456105 or by email at [email protected].”

Ailsa Irvine, director of electoral administration and guidance at the Electoral Commission added: “Voters will be required to show photo ID at polling stations at the May elections. The availability of free ID helps ensure elections remain accessible to all eligible voters.

"For those who don’t currently have the ID they need, it’s crucial they apply before the deadline so that they can take part.

"That date is fast approaching, so don’t delay.”

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has criticised the Government for introducing the need for the IDs but is urging those who need one to apply before it is too late.

He said: “These actions by the Conservative Government are unnecessary and a massive waste of public money and time.

“Just four people were convicted of fraud in 2019.

"So there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the UK nor risk of our elections being undermined by fraud.

"Yet it will cost millions of pounds to implement these new measures.

