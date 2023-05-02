Rugby residents with the right to vote in this week’s borough council elections will only be able to do so if they meet new photo ID regulations.

The controversial new measure has been brought in by the Conservative government to tackle voter fraud.

Critics say there has been little evidence of that being a problem in this country – but are worried the rules will discourage a swathe of people from voting and cause chaos at polling stations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rugby Borough Council has worked hard to share details of the new policy and the options for those without an ID recognised by the new rules.

It's controversial but it's here...

And they have issued a fresh reminder that to people will need their original photo ID document in order to vote in person on Thursday, May 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Voters will need to show photo ID at polling stations before they can receive their ballot paper – the first time the new law has come into effect.

Accepted forms of original photo ID documents include the UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA driver’s licence; some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card; and the new free Voter Authority Certificate.

A full list of accepted ID can be found by visiting www.rugby.gov.uk/voterID.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

This will be required to present their photo ID at the polling station, where it will be checked by polling station staff. This can be done in a private area if preferred.

The council’s returning officer Aftab Razzaq said: “Make sure you will be able to vote at the elections on May 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Check that you have an accepted form of photo ID and remember to bring it with you to the polling station on election day.

“We do not want anyone to miss out on their opportunity to vote."

Director of communications at the Electoral Commission, Craig Westwood, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station in England will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

"Before you head to the polling station on Thursday, don’t forget to check your bag, wallet, or pocket to make sure you have the ID you need to vote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If a voter has concerns about showing their face at a polling station, because they wear a face covering for example, they can ask to have their ID checked in private.

"They won’t need to give a reason for their request or explain why they’d prefer privacy.

"Staff will be trained to handle requests for ID to be checked in private, discreetly and with courtesy.”

If voters lose their ID – or the Voter Authority Certificate that was offered to people without a listed ID does not arrive in time for election day - they can appoint an emergency proxy to vote on their behalf up until 5pm on election day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The person appointed as a proxy, voting on someone else’s behalf, must have their own acceptable photo ID.