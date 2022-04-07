Election candidates revealed for Nuneaton and Bedworth seats

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 5, with one candidate to be elected in each of the 17 wards. The parties head into the election with the Conservatives in control of the council with 25 seats, Labour six, two independents and one Green.
The Conservatives and Labour are fielding candidates in all 17 seats, while the Green party is contesting all but two of them. The Trade Union and Socialist Coalition has four candidates and the Coventry Citizens Party has a candidate standing in Exhall.
There will be 76 polling stations across the borough and this year, after voting is complete, the votes will be counted at North Warwickshire College in Hinckley Road, Nuneaton.
There are several ways in which to vote; in person, by post or by proxy.
The last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 14; the deadline to register for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday, April 19 and the deadline to appoint a proxy to vote on your behalf is 5pm on Tuesday, April 26.
The full list of candidates is:
Abbey
Neil Joseph Patrick Phillips – Labour
Mohamed Sahib – Conservative
Alice Twyman – Green
Arbury
Joseph Lee Bevan – Labour
Theresa Brookes – Green
Michael James Green – Conservative
Attleborough
Laurel Emily Brindley - Green
Colin Stewart Easton Cape – Conservative
Stephen John Hey – Labour
Barpool
Jamie Marek Hartshorn – Conservative
Andrew James Heritage – Green
Bhim Saru – Labour
Bede
Kristine Alicia Cope – Green
William John Hancox – Labour
Joy Moreton – Conservative
Bulkington
Richard Thomas Smith– Conservative
Brian Walmsley – Labour
Camp Hill
Ewan Rhys Evans – Conservative
Jeremy James Millen – Green
Paul Edward Reilly – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Emma Rebecca Shiers – Labour
Exhall
Damon Power Brown – Conservative
Dylan Andrew Frampton – Coventry Citizens
Merle Ross Gering – Green
Margaret Eileen Hunter – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Helen Elizabeth Sinclair – Labour
Galley Common
Samuel Robert Croft - Conservative
Paul Malcolm Edwards – Labour
David James Fletcher – Green
Heath
Jonathan Andrew Gadsby – Green
Wilhelm Franz Markham – Labour
Graham Tony Moreton – Conservative
Kingswood
Pappu Pauly Palamattom - Conservative
Christopher Watkins – Labour
Poplar
Richard John Cope – Green
Robert Gordon Copland – Labour
Bhagwant Singh Pandher – Conservative
Slough
Jack Paul Bonner – Labour
Kyle William Evans – Conservative
Maximilian James McGee – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Spring Lily Jayne Vernon – Green
St Nicolas
Eric Amaechi – Labour
Michele Marie Pascale Kondakor – Green
Robert David Tromans - Conservative
Weddington
William Henry Sheppard – Labour
Kamaljeet Thiara – Conservative
Michael Charles Wright – Green
Wem Brook
Susan Anne Dalziel - Conservative
Bernadette Mary Quinn – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Tracy Elizabeth Sheppard – Labour
Ryan Alan Webster – Green
Whitestone
Sophie Alexandra Bonner – Green
Dianne Jean Fowler – Labour
Kristofer David Wilson – Conservative