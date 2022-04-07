Election candidates revealed for Nuneaton and Bedworth seats

Elections take place next month with half of the seats on Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council up for grabs

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 5, with one candidate to be elected in each of the 17 wards. The parties head into the election with the Conservatives in control of the council with 25 seats, Labour six, two independents and one Green.

The Conservatives and Labour are fielding candidates in all 17 seats, while the Green party is contesting all but two of them. The Trade Union and Socialist Coalition has four candidates and the Coventry Citizens Party has a candidate standing in Exhall.

There will be 76 polling stations across the borough and this year, after voting is complete, the votes will be counted at North Warwickshire College in Hinckley Road, Nuneaton.

There are several ways in which to vote; in person, by post or by proxy.

The last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 14; the deadline to register for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday, April 19 and the deadline to appoint a proxy to vote on your behalf is 5pm on Tuesday, April 26.

The full list of candidates is:

Abbey

Neil Joseph Patrick Phillips – Labour

Mohamed Sahib – Conservative

Alice Twyman – Green

Arbury

Joseph Lee Bevan – Labour

Theresa Brookes – Green

Michael James Green – Conservative

Attleborough

Laurel Emily Brindley - Green

Colin Stewart Easton Cape – Conservative

Stephen John Hey – Labour

Barpool

Jamie Marek Hartshorn – Conservative

Andrew James Heritage – Green

Bhim Saru – Labour

Bede

Kristine Alicia Cope – Green

William John Hancox – Labour

Joy Moreton – Conservative

Bulkington

Richard Thomas Smith– Conservative

Brian Walmsley – Labour

Camp Hill

Ewan Rhys Evans – Conservative

Jeremy James Millen – Green

Paul Edward Reilly – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Emma Rebecca Shiers – Labour

Exhall

Damon Power Brown – Conservative

Dylan Andrew Frampton – Coventry Citizens

Merle Ross Gering – Green

Margaret Eileen Hunter – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Helen Elizabeth Sinclair – Labour

Galley Common

Samuel Robert Croft - Conservative

Paul Malcolm Edwards – Labour

David James Fletcher – Green

Heath

Jonathan Andrew Gadsby – Green

Wilhelm Franz Markham – Labour

Graham Tony Moreton – Conservative

Kingswood

Pappu Pauly Palamattom - Conservative

Christopher Watkins – Labour

Poplar

Richard John Cope – Green

Robert Gordon Copland – Labour

Bhagwant Singh Pandher – Conservative

Slough

Jack Paul Bonner – Labour

Kyle William Evans – Conservative

Maximilian James McGee – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Spring Lily Jayne Vernon – Green

St Nicolas

Eric Amaechi – Labour

Michele Marie Pascale Kondakor – Green

Robert David Tromans - Conservative

Weddington

William Henry Sheppard – Labour

Kamaljeet Thiara – Conservative

Michael Charles Wright – Green

Wem Brook

Susan Anne Dalziel - Conservative

Bernadette Mary Quinn – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Tracy Elizabeth Sheppard – Labour

Ryan Alan Webster – Green

Whitestone

Sophie Alexandra Bonner – Green

Dianne Jean Fowler – Labour