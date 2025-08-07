Elections to be held for two seats left empty on Warwick District Council after resignations

Two elections will take place for two seats left empty on Warwick District Council following the resignations of those who held them previously.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The elections are for the Leamington Clarendon and Kenilworth Park Hill wards for which the seats were previously held by Helen Adkins, of the Labour party and Lara Cron, of the Green Party, respectively.

Nominations for candidates to be received no later than 4pm on Thursday August 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents who live in these wards must register to vote by midnight on Tuesday September 2.

Elections.

Applications for postal votes and for voter authority certificates must be made by 5pm on Wednesday September 3

Applications for proxy votes must be made by 5pm on Wednesday September 10.

The poll will take place on Thursday September 18.

Ms Adkins resigned from the council last month saying she could “no longer tolerate the unacceptable behaviour of the leadership and some portfolio holders of the administration”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after, former cabinet member for housing Councillor Paul Wightman, Councillor Claire Wightman (both Warwick All Saints & Woodloes) and Councillor Dan Browne (Warwick Aylesford) issued a joint resignation letter to Labour group leader Councillor Jessica Melrose (Leamington Clarendon) signalling their intention to stand as independents.

In the letter they told Cllr Melrose that a group meeting held a week previously had “cemented their longstanding conviction that the Labour group cannot, and will not, ever unite in the collective pursuit of the greater good or in support of each other”.

For more information about the elections for the Leamington Clarendon and Kenilworth Park Hill wards visit https://tinyurl.com/2sytmcn4