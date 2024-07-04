Exit poll: Labour hold expected in Leamington and Conservatives to keep seat in Kenilworth

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Jul 2024, 23:52 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 23:52 BST
Labour party candidate Matt Western has a ‘99 per cent chance’of being voted back in as the MP for Leamington and Warwick – according to the exit poll for the General Election.

Sir Jeremy Wright is also set to continue as the MP for Kenilworth and Southam according to the exit poll, which has given him a 97 per cent chance of winning.

According to the poll, Labour is expected to win the General Election by a landslide.

Labour is expected to win 410 seats, with the Conservatives on 131.

General Election 2024.

The Liberal Democrats are forecast to win 61 seats, with the SNP on 10.

The exit poll, carried out today by Ipsos UK for Sky News, the BBC and ITV News, also suggests that Nigel Farage's Reform UK could win 13 seats, while the Greens may win 2. Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru are forecast to win four seats.

Voting closed at 10pm with results from most of the 650 constituencies, including Warwick and Leamington and Kenilworth and Southam, due overnight.

