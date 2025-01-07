Four districts and boroughs to rail against unitary plans for Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The leaders of four Warwickshire councils threatened with closure have vowed to oppose the speed at which plans for a new unitary authority are coming forward.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leaders of North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Stratford District Council and Warwick District Council – all of whom belong to different political parties – issued a joint statement railing against Warwickshire County Council’s application to government to delay its 2025 elections and form one new council for all services in the quickest permitted timeframe.

It would lead to the abolition of the current county council and the region’s five districts and boroughs – Labour-ran Rugby Borough Council has not signed up to the letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Wright (Con, North Warwickshire), Councillor Chris Watkins (Lab, Nuneaton & Bedworth), Councillor Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Stratford) and Councillor Ian Davison (Green, Warwick) all put their names to the publication that described the unitary plans as a “once in a lifetime opportunity”, stating that they “collectively welcome the opportunities that devolution may bring to our communities”.

The leaders of four Warwickshire councils threatened with closure have vowed to oppose the speed at which plans for a new unitary authority are coming forward.

However, they expressed concern over “the haste in relation to Local Government Review which is being taken by Warwickshire County Council”.

It claims the county informed districts and boroughs on Thursday, December 19, of plans to submit interest in the national government’s push to streamline local government, abolish the six current county, district and borough councils to form a unitary authority in Warwickshire “as soon as possible”.

In addition to that, the quartet claim they were told that “when formed, this authority would then become a member of the West Midlands Combined Authority” but argue “it is far from clear” that would be the case, citing recent quotes from West Midlands mayor Richard Parker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They ask for county council leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale) to “withhold from requesting the deferral of the May 2025 elections” and “urgently enter meaningful, collaborative and constructive discussions” with the districts and boroughs.

They ended with a warning.

“If the county council does proceed with their planned submission, then we will be making it clear to the Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution that we do not support the proposal,” the statement concludes.

Cllr Seccombe is scheduled to finalise her decision in a meeting open to the public at the county council’s Shire Hall headquarters at noon on Friday (January 10).

Last month, she laid out her reasons for wanting to move forward swiftly, citing the work that has gone into similar proposals in recent years and a wish to retain an element of control over how the plans will come together in Warwickshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in December, Cllr Seccombe said: “It is very clear that the devolution deal we have been given, and probably the case for change that we have previously submitted, has in a way pushed us to the fore – they would probably see us as one of the easier options.

“With that being the case, I think there is an expectation from the government that we would put that forward.

“The other part is about what we all want Warwickshire to look like. We don’t want this done to us, we want to be able to shape it ourselves.

“We know it is the government’s intention, I don’t know whether a model may come in that they can lift and shift everywhere. I would much rather we have the ability to shape it.”