Funding for new 'vital' lift at school in Warwick could get the go ahead

By Kirstie Smith
Published 11th Feb 2025, 16:20 BST
Funding for a new 'vital' lift at a school in Warwick could get the go ahead this week.

On Friday (February 14), Warwickshire County Council is due to discuss whether to approve money so that a lift can be replaced at Aylesford School in Tapping Way.

The work to replace the lift has been estimated to cost around £300,000 – and the council says the money will be funded from section 106 contributions from local developers.

According to the meeting documents, the school’s lift has not been functional for more than 12 months.

Aylesford School in Warwick. Photo by Mike Bakerplaceholder image
Aylesford School in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

It added: “This has meant that students and staff with accessibility needs are unable to access the first floor.

“A working lift is vital to the school’s everyday operations and ensures pupils can access the full curriculum.

“The school would like to replace the lift over February half term.”

To view the meeting agenda go to: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=203&MId=3877

