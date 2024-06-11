General Election 2024: how Warwick district residents can find their polling station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Poll letters notifying residents of Elections taking place in Warwick District on Thursday 4 July 2024, have been sent out in the past week.

The poll letter informs residents across the District where their polling station is and the polling station’s opening time which is from 7am until 10pm.

It is important for voters to check the location of their polling station, as some venues may have changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This information can be found on the Where Do I Vote webpage here https://wheredoivote.co.uk/.

Stock image.

Electors who wish to vote at a polling station must now show an acceptable form of photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence.

For the full list of acceptable photo IDs, visit the Electoral Commission webpage.

If an Elector does not have an accepted form of photo ID, they can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate online by 5pm on Wednesday June 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be able to vote in these elections, residents must be aged 18 or over on the day of the poll, a British, Commonwealth or Irish citizen, be on the

electoral register or have applied to be by midnight on Tuesday June 18.

All completed postal vote application forms must be submitted before 5pm on Wednesday June 19 and applications for proxy votes close at 5pm on Wednesday June 26.

For information on how to vote and register to vote, visit our General Election web page at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/generalelection2024.