General Election 2024: how Warwick district residents can find their polling station
The poll letter informs residents across the District where their polling station is and the polling station’s opening time which is from 7am until 10pm.
It is important for voters to check the location of their polling station, as some venues may have changed.
This information can be found on the Where Do I Vote webpage here https://wheredoivote.co.uk/.
Electors who wish to vote at a polling station must now show an acceptable form of photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence.
For the full list of acceptable photo IDs, visit the Electoral Commission webpage.
If an Elector does not have an accepted form of photo ID, they can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate online by 5pm on Wednesday June 26.
To be able to vote in these elections, residents must be aged 18 or over on the day of the poll, a British, Commonwealth or Irish citizen, be on the
electoral register or have applied to be by midnight on Tuesday June 18.
All completed postal vote application forms must be submitted before 5pm on Wednesday June 19 and applications for proxy votes close at 5pm on Wednesday June 26.
For information on how to vote and register to vote, visit our General Election web page at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/generalelection2024.
For all Election enquiries contact the Warwick District Council Election Team on (01926) 456105 or by email at [email protected].