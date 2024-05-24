General Election 2024: Meet the candidates who will be fighting for your votes in Warwick and Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The starting gun has been fired and the race has now begun towards the General Election on July 4.Here are the candidates that we know, so far, will be standing for the Warwick and Leamington seat - and their reactions to the news. We will add more as they are announced.

Labour

Matt Western, the incumbent MP for Warwick and Leamington, has confirmed he is standing for re-election at the forthcoming General Election.

Matt Western has served as the Labour MP for the constituency since winning the seat off the Conservatives in the 2017 snap General Election.

On the news, Matt Western commented: “It has been the honour of my life to serve as the Member of Parliament for the area I have called home for 20 years.

"Moving here in 2004, I would never have dreamed that I would end up representing our towns and villages in Parliament but it has been an utter privilege to do so and I would love to continue.

"People are calling out for change and the Prime Minister has finally announced the General Election people across the country have been desperately demanding for months.

"I am standing once again as the Labour candidate hoping to be re-elected as your local MP. Let’s turn the page on this chapter of Conservative chaos and decline. Let’s get Britain’s future back and deliver the change we so urgently need.

"Bring it on!"

Conservatives

James Uffindell is the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for the Warwick and Leamington seat.

He said: "The Prime Minister has called the General Election at a time where the economy has seen the fastest growth in years and inflation has fallen to 2.3 per cent. It is clear that Rishi Sunak’s plan for the economy is working and having led us through a nationwide recovery after the pandemic and a war in Europe, he is the right person to lead this country into a brighter future.

"I am excited to continue to have conversations with voters across Warwick, Royal Leamington Spa, Whitnash, Bishop’s Tachbrook, Radford Semele and our rural areas, and assure them if elected, I will be an MP who listens, responds and is on their side."

Liberal Democrats

Louis Adam will once again be representing the Lib Dems. He was born in Leamington and lived here whilst studying Civil Engineering at Coventry University, and then into his career. He now works as a structural engineer in the area and is a district councillor.

He said: "My main priorities are: a more sustainable health and social care system with special consideration for mental health, something that has affected him and his family; combatting climate change and pollution at every level through renewable energy production, improved public transport and through holding water companies to account for dumping sewage in our rivers; supporting fairer education, improving links into industry, especially locally."

Outside of politics he volunteers for the Guide Dogs, works with local community groups, and plays music in a local band.

Green Party

Hema YellaPragada will be representing the Green Party on July 4.

Hema is a district councillor for Warwick Myton and Heathcote and lives on Warwick Gates.

She said: "The Conservatives have run out of steam and stopped governing long ago - it's definitely time for this election.

"Neither of the old parties, Conservatives or Labour are offering the ambition or the commitment to address the cost of living crisis and environmental challenges.

"The Conservatives know they can't win in Warwick and Leamington and are desperately defending seats elsewhere.

"As the largest party on Warwick District Council, Greens are showing they can deliver sensible, financially sustainable government while pursuing evidence-based solutions to address energy security and protect and enhance our green spaces.