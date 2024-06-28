General election candidates in Rugby put forward their reasons for why you should vote for them

The Rugby candidates (from top left, going clockwise): John Slinger (Labour), Richard Dickson (Liberal Democrats), Yousef Dahmash (Conservative), Devenne Kedward (Reform UK), Becca Stevenson (Green Party), Mark Townsend (Independent) and Anand Prakash Swayamprakasam (Independent).

We asked each candidate to submit about 300 words covering the following questions: What local issues are important to you? What ideas do you have for the local area? Why should people vote for you?

Yousef Dahmash (Conservative)

Rugby is my home, and my ties here go back generations. My grandparents Aubrey and Audrey lived and worked here, my parents worked in the NHS and met at the Hospital of St Cross, and later ran a business in Bilton. I grew up here, went to school here, and I’m raising my family here. I now want to represent the town I love, and the people who make it special.

Following the support of thousands of Rugby residents for my campaign to secure an upgrade to urgent care at St Cross, we now have a commitment from our local health trust to act. I want to hold them to that promise, and to build on it. This is my key priority.

Voters here have a clear choice. I’m the only candidate with a proven track record of working for Rugby residents. For over a decade I have helped countless people here. I’ve worked with community and faith groups, charities and businesses to help make Rugby better. I’ve stood alongside residents to fight plans to build in our countryside – and won.

The last few years have been unprecedented with the pandemic and then war in Europe and the Middle East. Despite these momentous challenges inflation is down, mortgage rates are coming down, and wages are now rising faster than prices. We’ve cut taxes and will continue to do so. Despite Labour talking our town down during this campaign, new businesses are coming to Rugby, both large and small. Rugby is a great place to live, work and raise a family, and as our next MP I will always talk it up.

This election matters to me deeply - it’s personal. As the truly local candidate in this election, my only wish is to have the opportunity to represent my hometown.

Richard Dickson (Liberal Democrats)

My three priorities share a common theme. The first issue is the state of our local health and care services with record waiting lists (especially for cancer care), inaccessible local A&E services, GP and dentist appointments, and a huge burden on our care staff.

I’d also be a strong advocate for our local environment. Huge new housing settlements with inadequate community infrastructure and insufficient affordable properties and sewage dumping in our rivers means our communities are under siege. We need a planning process that favours communities, not landowners and developers, and tighter regulation of water companies.

Thirdly I’ll work with all stakeholders to encourage more visitors to Rugby town centre. We need to reform business rates, invest more in apprenticeships and reduce the excessive growth of online shopping.

These issues are about restoring the golden rule that says our children will always be better off than their parents have been.

In addition to the ideas above, if elected as MP for Rugby I'll work with others for:

a) more SEND provision;

b) more focus on improving the satisfaction rates of victims of crime, and

c) the re-creation of a ‘Youth Council’ for the Rugby area so young people have the power and resources to help make the area an even better place in which to live and work.

Residents know from their experience of their local Liberal Democrat councillors that I'll work hard for them and will champion their needs in Westminster.

But being MP for people in Rugby is about more than WHAT I'll do. It's also about HOW I'll do it in an open and engaging way. Not doing things TO people because I know best. Nor doing things FOR people in a superficial way. But, instead, working WITH people to help them transform their lives and their communities.

Devenne Kedward (Reform UK)

I am acutely aware of the electorate’s distrust for career politicians, so felt compelled to stand to offer the people of Rugby a candidate who really is like them, who understands and appreciates the challenges they face and who will do all they can to speak and act on their behalf with no personal agenda.

Reform UK's commonsense policies encapsulate true conservatism and are the only answer to the problems we face as a nation.

My top local priorities are to push for significant improvements to local healthcare facilities – a 24/7 doctor led urgent care centre along with more services brought back to St Cross to support the return of our A&E. I will hold those in charge to account and demand better for our people.

I want to reform local SEND provision by working closely with Warwickshire to champion parent and pupil views to bring about urgent improvements in the local offering. They need to end the blame game and focus on who really matters - our children.

I will work to enhance youth provision; I want all young people to have access to youth clubs which provide them with a safe space to socialise and to learn life skills which prepare them for adulthood and improve their mental health. My focus on our young people is especially strong, as we simply cannot expect a successful future if we continue to neglect our next generation.

There's no nonsense or false promises from me. My priorities are clear, and I am committed to being a representative for everyone. If you need my help you'll get it, and my focus will remain here, on improving our area.

We have been let down and under-represented for far too long - we don't want more of the same. I'm here to change that.

John Slinger (Labour)

I’m a truly local candidate. I’ve lived in Rugby for nearly 20 years, brought up my family here and serve the community as a councillor.I have real world experience, having worked in business for 20 years. I’m not tribal; I’ll be an MP for everybody.Vote for Labour’s ambitious programme to get back to economic growth and hope and opportunity for the next generation.Labour has a fully costed, fully funded and credible plan to turn the country round.We’ll deliver economic stability with tough spending rules, so we can grow our economy and keep taxes, inflation and mortgages as low as possible.The Conservatives have neglected the NHS in Rugby, left 68,000 local patients on waiting lists, and 2,000 waiting more than a year. I’ll continue to fight for more resources for our Hospital of St. Cross. Labour will cut NHS waiting times with 40,000 more appointments each week, during evenings and weekends, paid for by cracking down on tax avoidance and non-dom loopholes.I’ll continue to work with police for a stronger community. Labour will crack down on antisocial behaviour with more neighbourhood police, introduce tough new penalties, and set up a new network of youth hubs.We’ll launch a new Border Security Command with hundreds of new specialist investigators and use counter-terror powers to smash the criminal boat gangs.Education has been neglected here. Labour will recruit 6,500 new teachers in key subjects, paid for by ending tax breaks for private schools.I’ll work closely with the new Labour administration at the Town Hall to bring shoppers, businesses and pride back to Rugby town centre after years of Tory decline.Labour will set up Great British Energy - a publicly-owned clean power company, to cut bills for good and boost energy security, paid for by a windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

Becca Stevenson (Green Party)

We tried to contact Becca Stevenson on a number of occasions but we did not hear back from her.

However, we still wanted her views to be heard so here are some of her words from the Green Party's local website.

So many things in our country are failing or chaotic. We need a new, fresh, hopeful approach in our politics.

In practice that means real investment in the NHS and social care systems on which so many of us rely. It also means building affordable and social housing, helping young people in particular to gain their independence.

It looks likely that there will be a Labour government after July 4. In that case, as a Green MP I will work to ensure they are ambitious in their aims and don’t simply tweak the current broken system.

About Becca:

Becca Stevenson grew up in South Wales and moved to the Midlands when she was ten. She has travelled widely and volunteered on many organic farms whilst on her travels. Becca initially trained to grow organic vegetables as part of the first group of students studying with the Soil Association apprenticeship scheme.

She currently manages 5 Acre Farm, a local community supported farm located between Wolston and Ryton. Becca is active in Transition Town Rugby and set up Rugby litter busters three years ago. She is a director and regional organiser for the Land Workers Alliance a union supporting small farmers.

Becca enjoys cooking and preserving the food she grows.

Anand Prakash Swayamprakasam (Independent)

Local issues that are important to me:

Imagine a community where access to life-saving services like ambulances and emergency care is swift and reliable. Picture a school system where every child, regardless of background, receives an equal opportunity to excel. Envision a proactive and holistic approach to wellbeing that prioritises mental, physical, and social wellbeing. Consider a future where sustainable living is not just a dream but a practical, cost-effective reality. And think about building upon existing community initiatives to strengthen bonds and create a vibrant, supportive environment for all. These issues are not just important to me—they are the heartbeat of our community's future.

Ideas I have for the local area:

Enhanced Emergency Services – Ambulance and A&E services in Rugby; Ensure reliable GP response times.

Equitable Education – Leveraging AI to democratize access to education; Promote scholarships and mentorship programmes.

Comprehensive Wellbeing Initiatives – Integrate mental, physical, and social wellbeing into community and school programs; Promote wellbeing through local centres and fitness activities.

Sustainable Environmental Practices – Partner with businesses and environmental groups; Adopt responsible environmental practices like urban and hydroponic farming.

Community Engagement – Strengthen bonds through events, volunteering, and grassroots support; Foster a vibrant, inclusive, and supportive community environment.

Why people should vote for me:

I offer a distinctive candidacy for MP rooted in a diverse skill set that spans medicine, data science, entrepreneurship, and the arts. This breadth equips me uniquely to tackle our community's challenges with innovative solutions. From addressing healthcare complexities to pioneering AI advancements and launching creative ventures worldwide, my approach is multifaceted and forward-thinking. Leading The Jugaad Playground, I am committed to addressing global issues like poverty, hunger, and healthcare, directly impacting our community. With an eclectic understanding of the world and a vision for a digital future, I promise not just politics as usual, but proactive leadership that merges compassion, creativity, and cutting-edge solutions.

