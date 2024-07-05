John Slinger is Rugby's new MP.

Labour have gained the Rugby seat in the 2024 General Election.

John Slinger beat the Conservative’s Yousef Dahmash in the closely fought contest.

The seat had previously been held by the Tories under Mark Pawsey, who stepped down.

Labour’s win in Rugby reflected a great night for the party across the country.

The results were:

Labour: 19,533

Conservative: 15,105

Reform: 8,225

Lib Dems: 3,252

Green: 2,556

Ind (Mark Townsend): 215

Ind (Anand Prakash Swayamprakasam): 118