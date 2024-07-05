General Election 2024 result: Labour wins the Rugby seat
Labour have gained the Rugby seat in the 2024 General Election.
John Slinger beat the Conservative’s Yousef Dahmash in the closely fought contest.
The seat had previously been held by the Tories under Mark Pawsey, who stepped down.
Labour’s win in Rugby reflected a great night for the party across the country.
The results were:
- Labour: 19,533
- Conservative: 15,105
- Reform: 8,225
- Lib Dems: 3,252
- Green: 2,556
- Ind (Mark Townsend): 215
- Ind (Anand Prakash Swayamprakasam): 118
