Labour Party's deputy leader Angela Rayner is the latest political big hitter to arrive in Rugby
She brought the Labour 'battle bus' to town and spoke to crowds, alongside Rugby's Labour candidate John Slinger.
The deputy leader also joined Mr Slinger and Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, on a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre at Ansty Park, on the edge of the Rugby borough.
They held policy discussions with the senior executives of the Manufacturing Technology Centre about the future centre's work, as well as skills development and apprenticeships, investment in technology and infrastructure.
Mr Slinger said: "The highlight of the visit was talking to the apprentices, including one young woman from Rugby. The future of our economy is safe in their hands, but we do need to invest in their future. Places like the MTC and our brilliant schools and colleges need investment, as does our infrastructure, so that we can enable our young people and entrepreneurs to shape the future."