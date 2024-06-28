Labour Party's deputy leader Angela Rayner is the latest political big hitter to arrive in Rugby

The Labour Party's deputy leader Angela Rayner brought the Labour 'battle bus' to town and spoke to the crowds, alongside Rugby's Labour candidate John Slinger and Labour's deputy campaign director Ellie Reeves.

She brought the Labour 'battle bus' to town and spoke to crowds, alongside Rugby's Labour candidate John Slinger.

The deputy leader also joined Mr Slinger and Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, on a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre at Ansty Park, on the edge of the Rugby borough.

They held policy discussions with the senior executives of the Manufacturing Technology Centre about the future centre's work, as well as skills development and apprenticeships, investment in technology and infrastructure.