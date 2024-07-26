Video: 'Rugby’s potential lies primarily with its people' - watch MP's maiden speech in House of Commons

Rugby's new MP John Slinger delierving his Maiden Speech in the House of Commons (image: Parliamentlive.tv)

Rugby's new MP used his maiden speech in the House of Commons to pay tribute to the people of the borough.

John Slinger delivered the speech on Wednesday July 24, reflecting on Rugby's past and present.

"Rugby’s potential lies primarily with its people, he said.

"We have been blessed, and still are, by people who innovate, challenge norms and think creatively."

To watch the speech click here.

As well as mentioning the town's historical figures, such as William Webb Ellis and Rupert Brooke, he also paid tribute to the late Dr James Shera MBE, as well as charities and organisations in the area.

"Rugby is a place that is at ease with itself," he added.

"We are a very diverse town, and that is unequivocally a huge strength. We learn from one another, celebrate one another’s traditions, break down barriers and focus on our common interests, something epitomised by the late Dr James Shera MBE, a mentor of mine who is sadly missed across the constituency.

"Our charitable sector is strong. I will take the liberty of mentioning two local charities that inspire me: the Our Jay Foundation, which installs defibrillators; and Back and Forth Men's Mental Health, an issue close to my heart. The churches, temples and faith groups are at the heart of our community. The Street Pastors, who I shadowed on a late night shift, show kindness in action—kindness is a much underrated virtue."

He added: "The people of Rugby and the villages are compassionate. They warmly welcomed refugees from Ukraine. I pay tribute to the thriving Rugby Ukrainian community, its Ukrainian members bravely forging their new lives away from home, and all from the constituency who are helping them.

"The Benn Partnership’s “Meet and Eat” on Fridays, catered for by recent immigrants who not only cook the food but are learning English there, shows our cohesion. Our community invests in our young people, with fabulous youth centres, such as Hill Street and the Bradby Club. There are too many voluntary groups and organisations for me to mention; I simply salute them all."

To read his full speech click here.

Mr Slinger also praised Rugby's "proud track record of technological innovation", mentioning the prototype of the first jet engine, the invention of the holograph and the history of our famous radio masts.

"That pioneering industrial and scientific prowess persists," he added.

"Today, GE Vernova builds world-leading advanced generators, including for Royal Navy vessels. At Ansty Park we have the Manufacturing Technology Centre, the London Electric Vehicle Company—which makes the electric cabs in which many of us newbies may have been moved around in recent days—and FANUC UK."

Mr Slinger's speech was cut short due to time - here is the final piece that was not heard: "In 2009 the World Rugby member unions identified integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect as the defining character-building characteristics of rugby. They’re a good place to start as a new MP.