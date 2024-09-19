Government confirms deal to grant Warwickshire County Council extra powers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire County Council will get extra powers from the new Labour Government under a deal which was announced by the previous Conservative regime as part of the Budget in March.

The county council’s cabinet approved moving forward with a ‘Level 2’ standardised devolution deal for Warwickshire before the General Election in May and the deal will come into place in April 2025.

A Level 2 deal will see the council take over administration of some powers and roles – but will not see the government provide an extra money. Instead funding that would have been previously allocated for Warwickshire but administered through the mechanics of central Government will come directly to the county council.

The council (WCC) would become directly responsible for the allocation of the adult education budget – starting in 2026.

Warwickshire County Council's Shire Hall headquarters in Warwick.

Also the planning and delivery of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for Warwickshire would become the responsibility of the county council.

Currently this is a responsibility held by the county’s district and borough councils.

The deal would also see integration of Local Enterprise Partnership functions into the council; devolution of Homes England compulsory land assembly/purchase powers to be concurrently held with and exercisable by Homes England, access to bus franchising powers – although the report notes this is unlikely to be taken up within the medium term - along with ability to input into the Local Skill Improvement Plan for and strengthen links between national and local work on climate change and energy planning.

A Level 2 deal is the second lowest form of devolution package in a hierarchy set out in the previous Government’s 2022 Levelling Up white paper, which has since been extended up to Level 4.

WCC has said: “We’re delighted the Government has indicated its intention to move forward with a devolution agreement for Warwickshire.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, WCC’s leader, said: “The Warwickshire Devolution Agreement is a significant long-term milestone for the county.

"It provides a strong foundation from which to secure further powers and resources.

"It’ll help us further strengthen our economy, and our continued drive to improve the life prospects for all who live, work or do business in Warwickshire.

"This deal is without doubt an endorsement of Warwickshire.

"In delivering on this deal, Warwickshire will continue to contribute strongly at a regional and national level."