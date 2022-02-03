Have your say on future of three Nuneaton community centres

Stockingford Community Centre

Now is the time to have a say on plans to hive off the management of three community centres.

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council is consulting on new ways of operating Keresley and Stockingford community centres - and the Newtown Centre in Nuneaton town centre - and wants thoughts by Monday, February 28.

The future of the Newtown Centre in Newtown Road is under discussion with Warwickshire Council for Voluntary Action (WCAVA).

Approaches have also been made to other organisations, ward councillors are pursuing ideas in their areas, and residents are being invited to come up with suggestions or express an interest in the process. People can also leave written comments on consultation forms in each of the centres.

Portfolio holder for finance and corporate affairs, Cllr Sam Croft, said: “We have been greatly encouraged by the commitment and enthusiasm that people have shown. We have already had a wide variety of ideas from both groups and individuals, and we are now discussing these suggestions with the interested parties.

“But there’s still time to get involved and help your community, so I urge anyone with any thoughts, suggestions or offers of help for these centres to take this opportunity and come forward.

“Nuneaton and Bedworth already has some fantastically successful community centres that are run by the residents themselves – who are the people best placed to know what their areas need – and we’re determined that these centres will be able to reap the same benefits.

“We know there are people out there with the will and the imagination to help make these centres the success they deserve to be. We are open to ideas to make that happen, and we very much hope that more local people will come forward before we need to bring proposals forward later this year.