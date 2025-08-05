Have your say on the future of local government in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council has launched a survey for residents to share their views on local government reorganisation (LGR).

The Government wants to simplify the structures of local government and LGR is the process in which responsibilities of authorities are reconfigured.

LGR is happening nationally.

Currently in Warwickshire, some services – like highways and transport, education adult social care and children's services - are run by the county council (WCC), while others – like bin collections, planning, and housing - are run by borough or district councils.

Councillor George Finch, WCC’s leader, said: “This is a big opportunity to make local services better, simpler and more efficient.

“It’s an opportunity to create a new system of local government that works for local people - one that’s easier to understand, gives good value for money, and is built around the needs of residents and communities.”

Whether the Government chooses one or two new councils for Warwickshire, WCC has said it wants to make sure residents stay connected to and have a say in what happens in their areas.

WCC is looking at ways to bring decision-making closer to communities.

This could include setting up formal council committees – like area committees – that focus on specific parts of Warwickshire.

Other options could include using local groups and networks to help people get involved and share their views.

LGR may also see the setting up of town and parish councils in areas that do not currently have them.

Feedback for the survey will help inform WCC’s final proposal to be sent to the Government by November 28.

The survey - here https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/lgr/ – is open until August 25