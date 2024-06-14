Housing campaigner Jamie Sweeney selected as Labour’s Leamington Town Council candidate
Leamington born and bred, Sweeney has long been a passionate campaigner for fair, social housing. He previously led a successful campaign for affordable university accommodation and has been working to encourage the Labour Party to adopt ambitious plans for more council homes.
“The main focus of my campaign is to push for more affordable housing in Leamington. House prices are very high, and rents are incredibly expensive. I know it is really hard for many families and young people to be able to afford to live here.
“Many people are finding that housing costs are eating up all their income, which has a serious effect on quality of life. As a town councillor, I would want to make the case for more affordable homes.”
Sweeney’s campaign priorities also include revitalising the town centre, protecting green spaces, local action on tackling the climate emergency and value-for-money services.
Sweeney has been deeply immersed in local issues, having spent the last seven years working for (Labour General Election candidate) Matt Western.
“Matt has been an excellent community MP and I have worked with him in tackling some of the most serious issues affecting our town.
“As a town councillor, I will work hard to try to ensure that every resident is able to live and thrive in our wonderful community.”
The town council by-election vote will be on the same day as the General Election – Thursday, July 4.
