The Quaid-E-Azam Gold Medal was presented to Dr Shera at a ceremony in Rugby’s council chamber.
As a previous mayor, Labour group leader on the borough council for nine years and a councillor for 40 years, Dr Shera – known to many in the town as Jim – has dedicated his time to developing intercultural understanding.
The council’s current Labour leader Cllr Maggie O’Rourke said: “Dr Shera is a true champion of equality and it’s fantastic to see he is so highly regarded internationally as well as at home.”
Constituency chair Cllr Barbara Brown was part of the presentation and said: “James is a remarkable man. His tireless support for minority groups, for fairness and for public services for everyone deserves every recognition.”
He will head to Islamabad in the near future for the formal investiture.