Dr James Shera has been honoured with one of the government of Pakistan’s highest awards, presented to those who have given outstanding and selfless service to improving human rights.

The presentation took place at the council chamber and pictured in front of Dr Shera''s mayoral portrait are Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder, of His Grace Churches International; Dr Shera; Samuel Payara, chair of Implementation Minority Rights Forum Pakistan and director of Bright Futures Society Pakistan; and Labour's Rugby constituency chair Cllr Barbara Brown.

The Quaid-E-Azam Gold Medal was presented to Dr Shera at a ceremony in Rugby’s council chamber.

As a previous mayor, Labour group leader on the borough council for nine years and a councillor for 40 years, Dr Shera – known to many in the town as Jim – has dedicated his time to developing intercultural understanding.

The council’s current Labour leader Cllr Maggie O’Rourke said: “Dr Shera is a true champion of equality and it’s fantastic to see he is so highly regarded internationally as well as at home.”

Constituency chair Cllr Barbara Brown was part of the presentation and said: “James is a remarkable man. His tireless support for minority groups, for fairness and for public services for everyone deserves every recognition.”

