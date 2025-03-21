Interim plan could lead to Warwick and Stratford District Councils merger

Councillors at Warwick District Council have agreed on an interim plan which could lead to the authority merging with its Stratford-upon-Avon counterpart.

At a full council meeting last night, members agreed to support the district council's interim plan for local government reorganisation in Warwickshire.

They approved the interim plan that has also been approved by the other district and borough councils across Warwickshire.

Two possible options are being considered, as part of the interim plan.

One is for a single unitary council for Warwickshire and the other is for two unitary councils – one for North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and

Bedworth, and Rugby boroughs and another for the Warwick and Stratford districts

In requesting proposals, government has set out some clear criteria for local councils to reform.

Among this is that proposals should seek to achieve for the whole of the area concerned the establishment of a single tier of local government.

More work will be done to identify which structure will feature in the proposal submitted by November 28.

Cllr Ian Davison, Leader of Warwick District said: "The Government has made it clear it wishes to see the end of two-tier working in local government.

"If this happens, then district, borough and county councils would be replaced by new unitary councils.

"This interim plan has been agreed by all five District and Borough Councils in Warwickshire as a starting place for the direction we want to take.

“We must build the data and vision for the final submission in November.

"Which strategic authority we will be in may preclude the single unitary option.

"In the final submission, the most important part of the case are the people who live here and the services we deliver.

"Making savings is not the same as making sure local services work well.

"At a time of a housing crisis, cost of living crisis and social care crisis we mustn't forget who public services are really for and what we need to achieve to meet their needs.

"As we move forward, we must ensure that the case we will put in November is carefully thought out and backed up by evidence, so we know that it will meet the needs of our residents, businesses and communities - now and in the future.”

"There is widespread research that shows that smaller, more localised councils are more responsive to the unique needs of communities and businesses in each city, town and village.

"This needs to be balanced against potential economies of scale of larger councils.

"We will take a balanced and measured approach which puts collaboration, evidence, partnership and communities at the heart of our final plan."

"This interim Local Government Reorganisation proposal for Warwickshire is being submitted to Government today.”

On Monday 16 December, the English Devolution White Paper was published, which set out in detail the Government's policy to move areas with two tiers of local government to a single tier within the term of this parliament.

There are 21 remaining county areas, of which Warwickshire is one.

