James Uffindell launches campaign to become Warwick and Leamington MP

The Warwick and Leamington Conservative Association kicked off their election campaign in Leamington Spa this weekend.

Conservative parliamentary candidate, James Uffindell met with supporters, local business leaders and members of the public as he discussed his self-declared ‘mission’ to support regional economic growth.

James Uffindell (centre), with supporters at his campaign launch on Saturday.

The launch on Saturday 25th May comes just days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a general election would take place on Thursday 4th July. The surprise announcement came on the back of improved economic growth forecasts and the announcement that inflation had returned to 2.1% which is in line with the Government’s and Bank of England’s target.

Mr Uffindell and his team kicked off their campaign outside the Leamington Spa Pump Rooms and on the steps of the town’s iconic band stand. Business leaders from across the district as well as members of the public attended to offer their support to the Conservative Party campaign.

Mr Uffindell had also recently met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss his comprehensive vision for the local community, including Warwick, Whitnash, Bishop's Tachbrook, Radford Semele, and Leamington Spa.

“I was born and raised in this area and I’m passionate about supporting the good people and businesses of Warwick and Leamington Spa. It is my mission to support growth in this area, help people into good employment positions, support the incredible NHS services on our doorstep and secure a good quality of education for our young people,” said Mr Uffindell.