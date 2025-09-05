Kenilworth By-election: Here are the candidates standing for the empty seat

By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Sep 2025, 12:54 BST
The by-election is due to take place on September 19. Photo by Warwickshire Worldplaceholder image
A by-election is due to be held this month to fill an empty seat for a ward in Kenilworth.

The election will take place on Thursday September 18 for a Warwick District Councillor for the Kenilworth Park Hill ward.

Another by-election will be taking place on the same day to also fill the role of a district councillor for the Leamington Clarendon ward.

The Kenilworth seat was previously held by Lara Cron of the Green Party and the Leamington seat was previously held by Helen Adkins, of the Labour party.

Both resigned earlier this year.

The two remaining councillors for the Park Hill ward are Councillor James Kennedy and Councillor Lowell Williams – both members of the Green Party.

Here are the candidates standing for the Kenilworth seat:

  • John Dubber – Liberal Democrats
  • Alison Firth – The Green Party
  • Malcolm Graham – Conservative Party Candidate
  • Nicola Jones – Labour Party
  • Timothy Wader – Reform UK

For more information go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20659/local_elections/2036/kenilworth_park_hill_and_leamington_clarendon_district_wards_election_2025

