Labour hold Clarendon seat following Leamington by-election on Thursday (May 2)

Helen Adkins won with a comfortable victory
By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2024, 17:13 BST
Labour held their seat in the Leamington Clarendon ward following a by-election on Thursday (May 2).

While all the local election action was taking place in other parts of the county on Thursday and Friday, there was one by-election for a seat on Warwick District Council.

Helen Adkins won the Leamington Clarendon seat with a comfortable victory.

Leamington Clarendon District Ward By-Election result:

  • Helen Adkins (LAB) - 1,267
  • Amanda Dyakov-Richmond (GREEN) - 362
  • Moira-Ann Grainger (CON) - 407
  • John Kelly (LIB DEM) - 365
  • Gerald Smith (UKIP) - 50

Electorate: 7,605

Ballot papers issued: 2,460

Turnout: 32.35 per cent

