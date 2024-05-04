Labour hold Clarendon seat following Leamington by-election on Thursday (May 2)
Labour held their seat in the Leamington Clarendon ward following a by-election on Thursday (May 2).
While all the local election action was taking place in other parts of the county on Thursday and Friday, there was one by-election for a seat on Warwick District Council.
Leamington Clarendon District Ward By-Election result:
- Helen Adkins (LAB) - 1,267
- Amanda Dyakov-Richmond (GREEN) - 362
- Moira-Ann Grainger (CON) - 407
- John Kelly (LIB DEM) - 365
- Gerald Smith (UKIP) - 50
Electorate: 7,605
Ballot papers issued: 2,460
Turnout: 32.35 per cent