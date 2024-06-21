Labour leader at Warwickshire County Council believes party can take power next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new leader of the Labour group at Warwickshire County Council believes the party can overturn its biggest deficit of seats to take power next year.

Councillor Sarah Feeney (Benn Ward) has stepped up to the top job having served as deputy to predecessor Councillor John Holland (Warwick West Ward) for the past three years – he will now serve as deputy.

The 2021 county elections were the most bruising endured by Labour since the authority’s reformation in 1974 with a Conservative landslide of 42 seats while the red half of the chamber was reduced to six – a far cry from the 22 councillors they had as recently as 2013.

“We have county elections less than a year from now and for us it is going to be about hitting key priorities and targets for people across the county,” said Cllr Feeney.

“Road maintenance won’t be a shock to anyone, violence against women and girls is clearly a key issue, and a lot of things lead into the work of the county council. There is some commonality among some of the themes and it is about looking outwards and setting the agenda for the next year.”

Her ambition for the next election is simple: “To lead the county," was her reply.

“2021 was an outlier. I don’t know whether it was Covid or the Boris (Johnson) bounce but it was a difficult one for Labour and I don’t think anyone would hide from that.

“We lost a lot of very good and experienced councillors but looking at recent local election results, a lot of those seats are winnable.

“I also think we can push in other areas. We are pushing in new areas and we are getting good responses so I think we are going to win seats that we have not traditionally won before.

“I am listening to the narrative on the doorstep day in, day out at the minute, as I did during the Police and Crime Commissioner campaign.

“We lost that by 261 votes. Yes, we didn’t do so well in Stratford but we did well in three out of five districts and North Warwickshire was very close – there was no other election there so I think that skewed people not turning out.

“We will wait to see what the general election brings but I am confident we can make a change. You talk to people on the doorstep and they want change.”

She also paid tribute to her deputy, particularly in light of Labour’s 2021 election trouncing.

“John has led the group for the past three years and has taken us from a position of difficulty,” added Cllr Feeney.

“We had a lot of new councillors, people who were learning the ropes at the county council, and the group has punched well above its weight.

“The six of us work very hard and work well together as a group. I have some big shoes to fill.”