Lib Dem contender refuses to blame absentees despite tight leadership loss at Warwickshire County Council

The elder statesman of Warwickshire County Council vowed not to look back in anger after missing out on becoming leader by a single vote.

Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Lib Dem, Eastlands) shared a 23-all draw with Reform UK’s Councillor George Finch (Bedworth Central) in the final round of voting for the leadership on July 22, meaning it had to be decided by the casting vote of chair Councillor Ed Harris (Reform UK, Baddesley & Dordon).

First elected to Shire Hall in 1993, Cllr Roodhouse received support from Labour and the Green Party but was one short of the winning line after nine Conservatives declined to vote either way with one of his own group plus an independent councillor who had supported him to be leader back in May absent. Councillors must be present to vote.

He declared himself "disappointed" in the Tories whose leader Councillor Adrian Warwick (Fosse) argued he should look towards the absentees rather than the lack of backing from a rival party.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service prior to Cllr Warwick's comments, Cllr Roodhouse revealed he had received an apology from that independent member and refused to dwell on what might have been.

“We are where we are,” he said.

“One thing you learn as you get older is that you are only on this planet for a short space of time. Your family, children, time together, holidays, they are really important.

“In politics you always live to fight another day and that is the case in this instance. I don’t begrudge anyone spending time with their loved ones and that is something you learn through being in this business for a few years. Perhaps George (Finch) has got to learn some of that as he gets older.

“I am fully aware of the consequences and where I could be now, sitting in the leader’s room trying to sort out a mixed cabinet, but I am not bitter and I don’t hold grudges. It happens, you pick yourself up and you carry on.

“It took three or four years for me to even get elected, and I lost one of those elections by 15 votes.

"I am more than capable of keeping going, fighting and driving.

“The bottom line is that I want to fight for the communities and vulnerable people in Warwickshire, and we probably have to do that even more now with Reform in control than we did before.”

"I am concerned about the way they think they can cut money.”