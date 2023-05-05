Live Rugby Borough Council election results: Council leader loses his seat

The leader of Rugby Borough Council has lost his seat, as Labour make early gains.
Seb Lowe (Conservative) got 813 votes - but lost to Senthil Periasamy (Labour), who got 909 votes in the Coton and Boughton Ward.
Elsewhere, Labour have gained the Admirals and Cawston Ward.
We will bring you the results and reaction as they happen.
Revel and Binley Woods declaration - Conservative hold
Paddox declaration - Lib Dem hold
Rokeby and Overslade declaration - Lib Dem hold
Bilton declaration - Conservative hold
Dunsmore declaration - Conservative hold
Benn declaration - Labour hold
Admirals and Cawston declaration - Labour gain
Hillmorton declaration - Conservative hold
Eastlands declaration - Lib Dem hold
Wolston and The Lawfords declaration - Conservative hold
Leam Valley declaration - Conservative hold
Newbold and Brownsover declaration - Labour hold
Coton and Boughton declaration - Labour gain