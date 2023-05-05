Live Rugby Borough Council election results: Council leader loses his seat

Register
By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:04 BST
The leader of Rugby Borough Council has lost his seat, as Labour make early gains.

Seb Lowe (Conservative) got 813 votes - but lost to Senthil Periasamy (Labour), who got 909 votes in the Coton and Boughton Ward.

Elsewhere, Labour have gained the Admirals and Cawston Ward.

Revel and Binley Woods declaration - Conservative hold

Paddox declaration - Lib Dem hold

Rokeby and Overslade declaration - Lib Dem hold

Bilton declaration - Conservative hold

Dunsmore declaration - Conservative hold

Benn declaration - Labour hold

Admirals and Cawston declaration - Labour gain

Hillmorton declaration - Conservative hold

Eastlands declaration - Lib Dem hold

Wolston and The Lawfords declaration - Conservative hold

Leam Valley declaration - Conservative hold

Newbold and Brownsover declaration - Labour hold

Coton and Boughton declaration - Labour gain

