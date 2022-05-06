Local elections: Conservatives tighten their control of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council

The Conservatives have tightened their control of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council.
Seventeen seats were being contested at yesterday's (Thursday's) local election - and the Tories won 12 of them.
The result means the Conservatives now have a majority of 20.
And it means that the Conservatives now hold every seat in Bedworth.
Bedworth's MP Craig Tracey Tweeted: "It’s official. With final result just announced for Bedworth, we now have all 10 council seats. When I was elected in 2015, we had 0…Great turnaround by fantastic hard working team. Well done all."
Here are the overall results:
Conservatives
Councillors elected in 2022: 12 (+1)
Councillors overall: 27
Labour
Councillors elected in 2022: 4 (-2)
Councillors overall: 5
Green
Councillors elected in 2022: 1 (+1)
Councillors overall: 2