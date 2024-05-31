Matt Western launches his re-election campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five weeks out from election day Matt Western officially launched his General Election campaign, joined by over 70 supporters.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

On Thursday evening, Matt Western, launched his campaign to be re-elected as the MP for Warwick and Leamington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five weeks out from election day Matt, who is standing as the Labour candidate, was joined by over 70 supporters to officially launch his General Election campaign.

Matt Western launches his General Election campaign

Matt, who has lived in Warwick and Leamington since 2004, has served as the Labour MP for the constituency from 2017 until Parliament was dissolved this week following Rishi Sunak’s decision to finally call an Election. He is standing to be re-elected as the MP for the third time.

On his campaign, he said:

“I first moved here in 2004 and never dreamed I would have the honour of serving our communities but it has been the privilege of my life and I would love to continue.

I first entered politics because I was angry, angry that our communities were being let down. I know, speaking to many residents, they feel the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can all see what the last 14 years have done to our communities; people know they are worse off, people know they can no longer rely on the services you did years ago and people feel nothing is working.

It is time for the change our country so desperately needs. I have and will continue to be out speaking to residents about the change we deserve.

July 4th is our chance to vote for change. Let’s do this.”