Meet Zoe Leventhal KC The Green Party General Election Candidate for Kenilworth and Southam

The Green Party has achieved huge success in the traditionally Conservative seat of Kenilworth and Southam in recent years. The Greens have a majority on Kenilworth Town Council and are the largest party on Warwick District Council, leading the Council in a joint administration with Labour. They are the only party in Kenilworth with councillors across three tiers of local government.

Councillor Zoe Leventhal KC lives in Kenilworth with her family. She is the Deputy Leader of the Green Group on Kenilworth Town Council and represents Abbey Ward. In her professional life, she is a King’s Counsel; a barrister in the field of public law and human rights. She practises in areas such as health and social care, discrimination, climate change and planning. Her work is about ensuring that the Government is fair, transparent and honest; that it respects the rights of individuals, and works for the public good.

Zoe is already well known locally for setting up new councillors’ surgeries in the area, creating a cycling scheme for young people, securing public scrutiny of decisions on key issues such as leisure and school transport, and initiating a project with disabled residents to improve access in the town.

Zoe Leventhal KC, Green candidate for Kenilworth and Southam

Zoe has also been getting to know people in Southam and the surrounding areas. For example, she supported the Southam Small Business CIC at its inaugural business fair in December 2023, and has been out talking to local residents and councillors at Galanos House, at the Library and the Grange Hall.

Councillor Zoe Leventhal KC said:

“Southam has its own identity and a strong sense of community. Everyone I’ve met has been very welcoming, and there is a lot to be positive about. But people are also concerned that Southam is often ignored by politicians, and doesn’t get the focus or funding it needs. I’ve heard about people struggling with access to services such as pharmacies, and that there is a need to revive the high street, to improve public transport and to ensure young people have the facilities they deserve here in Southam.

I would like to hear more from people on Saturday about their vision for Southam and how I can stand up for this community. That is why I wanted to arrange an event in the town for people to attend.

