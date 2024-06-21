Member of shadow cabinet visits Rugby as general election campaign heats up

Wes Streeting (right) talks to John Slinger

A member of the shadow cabinet made a visit to Rugby as the general election campaign heats up.

Labour's candidate for Rugby and the villages, John Slinger, was joined by Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting, while knocking on doors in Eastlands Ward in Rugby on Thursday (June 20).

John Slinger said: "It was really good to welcome Wes to Rugby. We had great conversations with voters on the doorstep and Wes was able to explain more about our plan to deliver 40,000 more appointments per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I briefed him on my support for more resources for our amazing local Hospital of St. Cross. We also discussed my meetings with the NHS Trust CEO, and the committees of local GPs, dentists, pharmacists and optometrists, as well as Healthwatch and the Rugby Health and Care Improvement Forum."