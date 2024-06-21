Member of shadow cabinet visits Rugby as general election campaign heats up
Labour's candidate for Rugby and the villages, John Slinger, was joined by Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting, while knocking on doors in Eastlands Ward in Rugby on Thursday (June 20).
John Slinger said: "It was really good to welcome Wes to Rugby. We had great conversations with voters on the doorstep and Wes was able to explain more about our plan to deliver 40,000 more appointments per week.
"I briefed him on my support for more resources for our amazing local Hospital of St. Cross. We also discussed my meetings with the NHS Trust CEO, and the committees of local GPs, dentists, pharmacists and optometrists, as well as Healthwatch and the Rugby Health and Care Improvement Forum."
Wes Streeting said: "John will be a strong, vocal champion for Rugby. He understands what the local NHS needs to get back on its feet."