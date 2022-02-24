MP welcomes visa boost for Gurkhas in Nuneaton

Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones

Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones has hailed as good news for the town's Gurkha community a new visa policy for non-UK service personnel.

The government has announced that visa fees will be waived for those who have served in the UK Armed Forces for a minimum period of six years or been discharged due to an illness or injury attributable to their service, saying it is doing so in recognition of the contribution that thousands of overseas personnel make to the UK.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At present, all non-UK personnel leaving service who wish to settle in the UK have to pay the full fee of £2,389 for indefinite leave.

The fee waiver will also apply to eligible veterans currently living in the UK who have not regularised their immigration status.

Currently there are more than 9,000 non-UK citizens serving in the UK armed forces from countries around the world including Australia, Canada, Fiji, Ghana, India, Jamaica, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, St Lucia and South Africa, many of whom may consider applying for indefinite leave to remain in the UK when their service ends.

Mr Jones said: “I welcome this announcement. This is the right thing to do to respect the service that overseas personnel have given to the UK and to help them when they wish to settle in the UK.

“In particular I am delighted for the Gurkha community who have made Nuneaton their home and who have given so much to our town. They are a popular and hugely resourceful section of local community. I hope this gesture by the government will be appreciated by them and I would be very happy to help any of my constituents who have any issues with visa applications.”