Pensioners are being urged to make sure they are not missing out on extra help to cope with the cost-of-living crisis, ahead of a key deadline.

Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones

Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones has highlighted a campaign from the government to try to boost the take-up of pension credit as part of wider efforts to support people facing up to soaring prices.

It is calling on pensioners across the country to check if they are entitled to pension credit as soon as possible to ensure they stand the best chance of qualifying for an extra £324 cost of living payment.

Figures show there are already 1,968 claimants of it in Nuneaton but typically around a quarter of people who could get the extra help do not currently do so.

The payments are a top-up for the most vulnerable pensioners and are worth an average of £3,500.

As well as a cash boost to the state pension, it can also help pensioners access other support such as help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.

Checking eligibility and applying by this Sunday, December 18, will mean pensioners could also receive a £324 boost thanks to pension credit backdating rules.

Pension credit can be claimed online or over the phone.

Information is available on the official website www.gov.uk/pension-credit or by calling the freephone pensioncredit claim line on 0800 99 1234.

Mr Jones said: “We have 1,968 pensioners in Nuneaton already claiming pension credit but there are many more who could be doing so, which is why I want to encourage everyone who thinks they may be eligible to look into claiming it.

“The government has launched a major campaign to encourage eligible pensioners, as well as those who care for and support older people, to access the help they are entitled to. If those eligible apply by December 18, they could receive a backdated cost of living payment worth £324,” he added.

