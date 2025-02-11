Old, new or none at all? Stratford bypass row rumbles on

The deputy leader of Stratford District Council has defended the need for a new bypass – but insists the “universally reviled” south-western relief road is not the answer.

The district’s cabinet – the panel of Liberal Democrat councillors in charge of major service areas – this week agreed to take into account a transport strategy and action plan in formulating the South Warwickshire Local Plan.

Included in the document is the prioritisation of a study of potential routes for a road to alleviate traffic in and around Stratford, “including demand, benefits, environmental impact and cost/benefit analysis”.

The idea is to produce a preferred route to go out to consultation on “in readiness to apply for funding”.

Deputy leader and portfolio holder for planning and economic development Councillor George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South) fielded criticism from opposite directions, initially as part of a discussion around budget plans.

Councillor Dave Passingham (Green, Shipston South) is against the development of more roads.

He asked: “How can the council justify spending £250,000 on a feasibility study for a massive new road around Stratford?

“Just the construction of it, with the concrete that goes in and the earth moving, will produce thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions, destroy whole areas of countryside and go totally against climate change policy and policies aimed at reducing car use, encouraging active travel and sustainable travel.

“I think it is totally unjustified.”

Cllr Cowcher detailed the “enormous pressure” to achieve economic and housing growth.

“One of the areas in the current core strategy for growth is the Long Marston area and Meon Vale where we have done half of the development, and we still have some way to go,” he said.

“To serve that, we need proper road access. At the moment we only have two bridges over the River Avon in Stratford, one of which is medieval, the other is a former railway bridge.

"Frankly, the environmental problems in Stratford are very, very significant. Building this road is going to be absolutely crucial if we are going to see proper growth within the district to meet the government’s requirements.”

Cllr Passingham asked for reconsideration with leader Councillor Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East) insisting no decisions had been taken other than to complete a fully-informed study.

“What we have had in the past is houses added onto communities around the district, like Stratford, Alcester, Bidford, Salford Priors, without being large enough to be able to fund the infrastructure required.” she noted.

The meeting later moved on to talk about the transport plan with Cllr Cowcher revisiting some of Cllr Passingham’s points.

“I would stress that looking at some form of western bypass is extremely important for Stratford because that unlocks many of the other environmental improvements we want to seek within the town,” he said.

“I would emphasise that this is not a reexamination of the south-western relief road which was universally reviled and is hopefully a dead duck. This is looking at something that would actually provide a real solution for us within the town.”

That lit the blue touch paper with Conservative group leader Councillor Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Brailes & Compton), who referred back to the “dead duck” comment.

“I suggest the proposals here will be precisely that as well,” she said.

“The south-western relief road was actually a very good proposal, otherwise those houses wouldn’t have gone ahead at Long Marston.

“It was a dead duck because there was no funding available. There will be no funding available for what you are proposing either.

“It is all very well having surveys to present to the government, and I am sure they will thank you for spending taxpayers’ money on this, but they won’t give you any money for that road anyway.”

Cllr Cowcher concluded: “I think there is very little support in Stratford for the development of that road, which would have a very severe environmental detriment, particularly for residents on the south-western edge of the town.

“It was not a route that was chosen as a result of a proper study. It was basically a developer proposal that came forward, and I know that we still have an existing planning application for that road live but I do not believe it has any prospect of going forward.

“At least we are now going to do a proper, considered study with the data and evidence for any options that may work.”